Recipe: Turn a gyro into a vegetarian version with roasted eggplant as the main ingredient

Serves 4

It's easy enough to turn a meaty gyro into a vegetarian version. In the traditional dish, the meat is roasted on a vertical spit. Here, we substitute eggplant because it pairs well with the other flavors and almost mimics the meat. You roast eggplant slices in a hot oven to begin the prep for the sandwiches. It may seem like the baking sheet of eggplant is far too crowded for efficient cooking, but jamming the slices together will cause a combination of steaming and roasting that results in something tender but crispy, and chewy. You're also making a cucumber-yogurt sauce with tahini, which adds a richness that might otherwise be missing. Spread the yogurt mixture on warm pita rounds, top with roasted eggplant, and garnish with sliced tomatoes, feta, and an onion-parsley salad. The filling may be spilling out, so you can serve them open-faced, or wrap in parchment for a fast-food feel at home.

2 medium eggplants, halved lenthwise and sliced into 1/3-inch half moons 4 tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons paprika ½ teaspoon ground allspice Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup plain Greek yogurt 1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 2 tablespoons tahini Grated rind and juice of 2 lemons 1 medium onion, thinly sliced ½ bunch fresh parsley, leaves finely chopped 4 medium pita rounds 2 tomatoes, sliced ⅓ cup crumbled feta

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, toss the eggplant with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, cumin, paprika, allspice, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread the eggplant evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 1 hour, stirring every 10 minutes, or until tender.

3. Meanwhile, in another bowl, combine the yogurt, cucumber, dill, tahini, rind and juice of 1 lemon, salt, and pepper. Stir well; refrigerate.

4. In another bowl, combine the onion, parsley, rind and juice of 1 lemon, the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss well.

5. Place the pitas directly onto the oven racks or lay them on a baking sheet. Warm them for 2 to 4 minutes, or until they are soft and pliable but not toasted.

6. Place 1 pita on each plate. Spread a thin layer of yogurt sauce on each round, spooning any extra directly onto the plate to be used as a dip. Divide the tomatoes among the pitas and top each with eggplant and onion-parsley salad. Sprinkle with feta.

