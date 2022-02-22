A slicer that’s easy on the eyes (and the wrist)

Midnight Slice from Midnight Kitchen Tools. Handout

For some, creativity is sparked in the middle of the night. This is the case for Michael Chou, who by day is an engineer at the Space Physics Research Laboratory at the University of Michigan and works on projects for NASA. Inspiration, and free time, comes to him late in the evening when he develops products for his business aptly named Midnight Kitchen Tools. With the intent to upgrade everyday kitchen gear, several years ago he introduced a high-grade stainless-steel ice cream scoop, the Midnight Scoop. Its ergonomic design allows you to use your stronger chest and arm muscles, rather than straining your wrists, to scoop hard, cold ice cream straight from the freezer. Now, Chou has created the Midnight Slice, a stainless-steel, three-part pizza cutter with his signature eye-catching curved handle that’s comfortable to hold. Like the scoop, it’s designed to reduce wrist fatigue. The thick and heavy wheel stays sharp and easily cuts through the toughest pizza crust. You might find other uses for it — slicing dessert pies and pastries, sandwiches, and various vegetables. With a few rolls, it can quickly mince parsley, rosemary, basil, and other herbs. The Midnight Scoop ($39.95) and Midnight Slice ($49.95) are available at midnightkitchentools.com.