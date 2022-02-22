12-year-old boy from Mass. drowns off Puerto Rico, Coast Guard says

A minor who was with the boy was pulled from the water by a civilian, he said. That child’s condition was not known.

The boy was not identified. A dive unit from San Juan police found his body near the shoreline of Condado Beach, said Ricardo Castrodad, a public affairs specialist with the San Juan sector of the Coast Guard.

The body of a 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts was recovered in rough surf off a popular beach in San Juan, P.R. early Tuesday morning following a two day search, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Condado Beach is a popular tourist destination in San Juan. It is notorious for its strong currents, Castrodad said.

“I’d like to reiterate that this is one of the most dangerous beaches in Puerto Rico. Any person that would have gone into the water, whether a minor or adult, would have had a difficult time coming out,” Castrodad said by telephone Tuesday night.

The rescue search began around 10 p.m. Sunday, when the Coast Guard received a call about two minors struggling to get out of the water, Castrodad said.

The Coast Guard launched boats and helicopters to the scene. San Juan police also deployed boats and diving units, he said.

The boy’s body was found early Tuesday . Castrodad said he could not release the boy’s name or say why he was visiting the island.

WCVB-TV, which first reported the boy’s death, said he was vacationing with a friend’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I can’t think of any worse news a parent could receive, but all the effort that was made by all the agencies involved speaks to how aggressively they acted trying to help this child,” Castrodad added.









