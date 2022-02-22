Appeals court upholds murder convictions and death sentence of Gary Lee Sampson, who died before execution

“We decline to exercise our equitable discretion to vacate Sampson’s death sentence,” the court wrote in a four-page opinion. “His convictions, life sentence, and death sentence are not vacated and remain intact.”

The First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said Sampson’s convictions could not be erased because he admitted killing Jonathan Rizzo, 19, and Philip McCloskey, 69, and had only appealed the jury’s 2017 death penalty verdict. The court found that it had the authority to vacate Sampson’s death sentence, but instead dismissed his appeal as “moot.”

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that Gary Lee Sampson’s death sentence and conviction for killing two people in 2001 will stand, even though he died in prison in December while his appeal of that sentence was pending.

The Rizzo and McCloskey families, who were outraged that the court had taken up the issue, said they were relieved by the ruling, marking the end of a decades-long legal battle over the fate of the confessed serial killer. He was 62 when he died on Dec. 21 at a federal prison medical center in Missouri.

“It doesn’t bring Jonathan back, but this is a relief just to have all of this be done,” said Rizzo’s mother, Mary. “We were blessed to have him for 19 years.”

McCloskey’s daughter, Cheryl Shea, said she was happy not to have to attend another court hearing over Sampson’s fate.

“It’s about time we got some good news,” she said. “I wanted to see him put to death, but he’s still convicted of murdering three people.”

She added, “Twenty years is a long time for justice to be served.”

Sampson’s attorneys declined to comment on the ruling.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement that the appeals court decision “definitively ends the legal process and Mr. Sampson remains a convicted serial murderer, sentenced to death. Court opinions, however, don’t erase trauma and pain. Our office will continue to support these loving and supportive families in every way we can.”

Sampson, a drifter who grew up in Abington, confessed that McCloskey picked him up hitchhiking in Weymouth on July 24, 2001. Sampson forced him to drive to Marshfield, where he walked him into the woods, tied him up, and stabbed him 24 times. McCloskey, a retired gas company worker from Taunton, was a father of six.

Three days later, Sampson was hitchhiking in Plymouth when Rizzo, a college student from Kingston, gave him a ride. Sampson forced the teenager to drive him to Abington, where he tied him to a tree in the woods and stabbed him repeatedly. Sampson drove Rizzo’s Volkswagen Jetta to New Hampshire, where he broke into a vacation home in Meredith. When Robert Whitney, 59, arrived to mow the lawn, Sampson strangled him. Sampson pleaded guilty to a state murder charge for that slaying and was sentenced to life without parole.

Sampson pleaded guilty in federal court two years later to killing McCloskey and Rizzo, and carjacking, leading to a lengthy legal battle over whether he should be executed or sentenced to life in prison.

In 2003, a federal jury in Boston found Sampson should be sentenced to death for killing McCloskey and Rizzo, but that verdict was later overturned because a juror lied during jury selection. In 2017, a jury found Sampson should be sentenced to death for Rizzo’s slaying but was unable to reach a unanimous decision on a sentence for McCloskey’s slaying. As a result, the judge sentenced him to death for Rizzo’s slaying and life without parole for McCloskey’s murder.

Rizzo’s parents, brother, and aunt wrote letters to the appeals court last month expressing their anger and bitter disappointment after it issued an order indicating it was weighing whether to erase Sampson’s convictions following his death. The defense did not ask the court to vacate his convictions, but the appeals court ordered the defense and prosecutors to provide a statement about their position on the effect of Sampson’s death on his sentence and convictions.

Both sides agreed that Sampson’s convictions should stand, since he had never denied responsibility for the slayings and had only appealed his death sentence. However, Sampson’s lawyers argued that his death sentence should be vacated under a legal doctrine that dates back to English common law that says a criminal case isn’t final while an appeal is pending.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.