Curry College shifts to remote learning for second time this month, following threat to school’s Black community

The school also shifted remote on Feb. 16, a day after college officials announced that they were offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in its investigation into a string of racist and anti-semitic vandalism at the campus. The two most recent incidents occurred on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, and were found in the laundry room and a bathroom of a residence hall, Liz Matson, a Curry spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Curry College will hold all courses remotely Tuesday for the second time in less than a week after officials discovered a threat to the school’s Black community that specifically mentioned Feb. 22, according to a spokeswoman.

“Curry College is an inclusive community where embracing differences is essential to creating a safe and welcoming environment for exploration and learning, as well as personal and professional growth. It is therefore both enormously disheartening and disturbing that our school community continues to be violated by hateful symbols and threats,” the school said in a statement.

“We cannot say enough: hate has no home here and we will take every step possible to identify the perpetrator(s) and maintain the safety of our community,” the statement said.

The string of incidents have roiled the private college, which is located in Milton, since the end of last month. On Feb. 1, Milton Police Deputy Chief James O’Neil told the Globe that the department was probing five separate incidents of vandalism at Curry. Another incident was reported a week later, on Feb. 8, where a specific date of Feb. 12 was mentioned in a threat against the school’s Black community.

In the wake of the incidents, the school and Milton police have upped the security presence on campus.

O’Neil told the Globe on Feb. 17 that the department had “dramatically increased” marked cruiser patrols at the college.

Curry students held demonstrations rallying against the incidents of hate on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, according to a statement from the school.

“We continue to be proud of our students and community members who are coming together to stand up against racism and antisemitism,” said the statement.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.









