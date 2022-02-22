Dartmouth police say they identified man involved in road rage incident

Police said they identified the individual on Monday thanks to the public’s help, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Dartmouth police said they have identified a man involved in a recent road rage incident.

“This once again proves that we can get things done quickly by simply working together,” police wrote.

A video Dartmouth police posted on Facebook shows the man, who has gotten out of his car, screaming just outside the driver’s side window, which he then shatters with his fist.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.