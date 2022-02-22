Ex-employee in Suffolk DA’s office wrecked state car, arraigned on OUI charge

The driver was alone in the car, his face bloodied. He told police he thought he was in Rhode Island.

When North Attleboro police arrived at the single-car crash, they saw a wrecked Ford Fusion with its air bags deployed and a smashed front end. The exhaust system lay several feet behind where the car had landed on a grassy knoll in front of a dentist’s office, according to police reports.

Records show it was a state-owned car allegedly driven by a former employee in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office that was totaled after careening along a stone retaining wall on Nov. 21.

Advertisement

Ricky Grant Jr., former chief of community engagement, was arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court on two misdemeanors: OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Grant, 39, pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance, court records show.

Grant’s drivers license has been suspended indefinitely because of an immediate threat, according to an RMV notice dated Nov. 26.

At the time, Grant’s boss was Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who has since been appointed as US Attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday morning.

Current Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who was appointed in January, did not respond to questions about when and under what circumstances Grant left the office, or why he was driving a car owned by the Commonwealth.

“Ricky Grant’s motor vehicle accident and departure from this office occurred prior to DA Hayden’s appointment as District Attorney,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “As a matter of policy, we do not publicly discuss personnel matters.”

Details about the office’s vehicle use policy would have to be obtained through a public records request, the spokeswoman said.

Grant’s annual salary was $107,000, according to the Office of the Comptroller.

Advertisement

Grant declined to comment on the record. His lawyer, Anthony R. Riccio, would not speak specifically about the case.

“He was formally charged at the last court date, so this is now a pending criminal case” Riccio said Tuesday. “So, I’m just not going to comment on any of the evidence, or anything that’s specifically addressed within the police report.”

Skid marks in the grass off Commonwealth Avenue led to a dented stone retaining wall and evidence that the car skidded along the wall and across two driveways “with sufficient speed and force to break and unearth a buried piece of granite curbing,” Officer Michael G. Demers wrote in an incident report.

“The entire exhaust system was sheared off and located several feet behind the vehicle’s final resting place,” Demers wrote. The front rim on the driver’s side was “completely shattered.”

A diagram of the crash showed a curve in the road at 140 Commonwealth Ave. where the vehicle continued forward and into, and along, the top of the retaining wall and across a driveway before coming to a stop in the grass at 1 Lyons Way.

Paramedics on scene administered an IV and put a neck collar on Grant before taking him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where Grant’s wife joined him.

Court records did not show Grant’s blood-alcohol level. A police report indicated that no field sobriety tests were performed because of Grant’s need for immediate medical care.

“Due to Grant Jr.’s physical condition and need for medical attention ... it was apparent that he would not be able to complete field sobriety tests if they were requested of him,” North Attleboro police Officer Evan J. Moriarty wrote in an incident report.

Advertisement

In the ambulance, Grant told police he had dropped his sister off at her house and was on his way home to Providence. He said he had been at a bar until it closed at 1:30 a.m. where he had two Long Island iced teas, according to a police report.

“He believed himself to be in Rhode Island,” Moriarty wrote.

When asked how the crash happened, Grant’s “reply did not answer the question, instead he made a statement regarding that he was injured,” Moriarty’s report said.

A crash report listed the owner of the 2011 red Ford Fusion as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with an address of 1 Ashburton, Room 1017 — the listed address for the Commonwealth’s operational services division.

According to Grant’s LinkedIn page, he is a Boston native who now works as chief operating officer at Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester. Calls to the school were not returned on Tuesday

Grant’s LinkedIn bio says: “He has over 17 years experience in program design, curriculum development, teaching, case management, grants management, staff supervision and overall management of supportive programs for underserved communities in Boston.”

Grant’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.