Littleton police ask for public’s help in locating puppies stolen during armed robbery

Littleton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two puppies that were stolen during an armed robbery in the town last month, officials said.

The robbery took place in a parking lot on Constitution Avenue on Jan. 17, Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said. Personal belongings were stolen in addition to the puppies.

“We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner, and ask anyone who has seen them to reach out to us,” Pinard said in a statement.