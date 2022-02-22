fb-pixel Skip to main content

Littleton police ask for public’s help in locating puppies stolen during armed robbery

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Littleton Police are asking the public to help them locate two puppies stolen during an armed robbery last month.Photo Courtesy Littleton Police Department

Littleton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two puppies that were stolen during an armed robbery in the town last month, officials said.

The robbery took place in a parking lot on Constitution Avenue on Jan. 17, Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said. Personal belongings were stolen in addition to the puppies.

“We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner, and ask anyone who has seen them to reach out to us,” Pinard said in a statement.

One arrest has been made, and an investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Littleton Police at 978-540-2300.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

