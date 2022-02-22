fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine woman’s body found on cliff walk in Scarborough

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2022, 13 minutes ago

A woman whose body was found on rocks near a cliff walk in Scarborough, Maine died as a result of drowning, the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Helen Armide, 37, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

An autopsy on her body was conducted Tuesday afternoon in Augusta. Results of toxicology tests are pending, the statement said.

Scarborough police and fire were dispatched to the cliff walk on Winslow Homer Road at Prouts Neck at 12:28 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive woman, the statement said. Armide was found on rocks near the shoreline and pronounced dead at the scene.

Armide’s car was found parked on Harmon Street near a seasonal residence owned by her family. The home is within walking distance to the cliff walk, police said.

The investigation into Armide’s death is ongoing by Scarborough police and Maine State Police.



