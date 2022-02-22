The Massachusetts State House reopened to public Tuesday — mostly

“I had no idea how special it was going to be,” Moss said with a laugh. “I guess we were the first ones brave enough to call.”

Her tour was a bit of history itself, too. It was the first one given inside the building in nearly two years.

Shelly Moss stopped Tuesday morning outside the Massachusetts House chamber, where her tour guide prepared to detail some of its history. It’s exactly what the Southlake, Texas, resident was hoping for on her trip to Boston: a window into the “historic importance” of the building.

The Massachusetts State House reopened to the public on Tuesday, 708 days after legislative leaders closed its doors at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a building where officials go to great lengths to preserve history, the initial trickle of visitors found a still largely quiet capitol, with some notable changes.

Officials constructed a white tent outside the Ashburton Park Entrance — currently the only public entryway while parts of the building undergo construction — where court officers were stationed to check staff IDs and, for the first time, whether visitors had proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter the building.

A tent was set up at the Ashburton Park Entrance of the State House for visitors to show a proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter the building. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Inside, some office doors were ajar, with lights on and staff inside. The heavy, wooden double doors to Governor Charlie Baker’s executive suite were back open. Tour guides milled about Nurses Hall, ready to lead tourists through the building for the first time in 23 months.

“We’re open!” state Representative Sean Garballey called out to a reporter from the lobby of the fifth-floor office he shares with other lawmakers and staff.

But other legislators’ office doors remained closed, with signs telling potential visitors they were only meeting those with appointments or providing a phone number they could call. Others were darkened, with little signs of life. The door to Senator Patricia D. Jehlen’s fourth-floor office included a sign, dated Tuesday, informing those who stopped by that it was not “open for public access” and that the Somerville Democrat and her staff were working remotely.

Baker is slated to testify later Tuesday in person before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Revenue about $700 million in tax breaks he proposed with his annual state budget plan. The hearing will be livestreamed, but the public will not be allowed into the hearing room, according to the committee.

The official reopening ended what was the longest-running closure of a state capitol in the continental United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourists Shelly Moss (left) from Texas and Belinda Byrne (right) from California were part of the first tour back inside the Massachusetts State House since it was closed to the public in 2020. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Those age 5 or older are required to show proof of a vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test from within the last day, to access the building, according to official guidelines released Monday night by the Bureau of the State House. Masks will be required in all common spaces, including hallways, elevators, restrooms, and event spaces within the building.

Visitors will also be limited to entering the State House between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. but can remain in the building if the House or the Senate are still in session “for the purposes of viewing the session.”

The protocols largely align with those sketched out last week by legislative leaders when they announced the State House would reopen. But it also puts the State House at odds with the shifting rules in Boston and elsewhere.

On Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu ended the city’s proof-of-vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues, citing a trio of COVID-19 metrics that fell below previously established thresholds. City officials said they would keep the city’s mask requirement for indoor public spaces in place, with plans to review it in the “coming days.”

Baker said the state would ease its mask mandate in schools on Feb. 28. Baker lifted a statewide indoor mask mandate last spring and recently relaxed the state’s advice by no longer recommending that healthy, fully vaccinated residents wear masks in indoor public settings.

State House officials said Monday they plan to review the building’s protocols weekly or “more frequently as needed.”

A custodian walked down a hallway in the State House on Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When the doors first opened Tuesday, it was primarily staff who were coming to work — and reporters there to witness it. Rick Branca, a former legislative aide and now a lobbyist, arrived shortly after 9 a.m., stepping into the State House for the first time since 2020.

He said it was “strange,” particularly now that he was no longer working in the Legislature.

“It’s just good to be back,” Branca said, “and I’m glad the building’s open.”

