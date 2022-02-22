MBTA, Keolis pledge to improve safety at Wilmington crossing where woman was killed

The Wilmington Board of Selectmen said Saturday that the crossing gates came down across Middlesex Avenue shortly after midnight Friday and stayed down until a representative from Keolis came to fix the gate.

The agencies will enhance testing protocols for the gate at the Middlesex Avenue crossing, which they say has performed as designed, despite the criticisms from local officials, according to a statement from the MBTA and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail.

MBTA and Keolis officials pledged Tuesday to enhance safety measures at a commuter rail crossing in Wilmington where a woman was struck and killed by a train last month and where town officials said Saturday that a safety gate had failed to operate properly.

On Jan. 21, Robbi Sausville Devine, 68, was killed when the driver’s side of her car was struck by an inbound Haverhill line train after the gate failed to come down before her car crossed over the tracks and into the path of the oncoming train, the Globe reported.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Jan. 22 that human error was the primary focus of the incident’s investigation, citing preliminary findings that showed the gate’s safety system was not returned to its normal operating mode.

Poftak said Tuesday that “the protection system at the Middlesex Avenue railroad crossing is safe and fully operational.”

“On top of our regular maintenance, inspection, and testing procedures, additional rules and instructions for Commuter Rail personnel have been introduced to provide another layer of safety-related enhancements,” Poftak said in the statement.

In response to the concerns, Keolis has retrained its signal maintainers on the testing process for the crossing’s protection system, and it now requires commuter rail dispatchers to confirm with the maintainers that the system is enabled and maintainers to remain until the next train passes, according to the statement.

Keolis will also install new signage to remind its employees to make sure that the crossing equipment is properly returned to service.

“Safety for our people, our passengers and the communities that depend on commuter rail service is our first priority at Keolis,” Abdellah Chajai, Keolis Boston’s chief executive and general manager, said in the statement. “We will continue to work with the MBTA and our crews to ensure safe operations at this location and across the network.”

