Moose in Marlborough: 600-pound moose tranquilized after wandering into residential area

The moose, Feehan said, was hit with a second dart shot about a quarter mile away on Shawmut Avenue, where she was able to “go down safely.” Feehan said the moose was taken to a wildlife management area in northern Worcester County, where she remained early Tuesday afternoon.

Martin Feehan, deer and moose project leader for the state Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, said in a phone interview that residents began calling about the moose before 8 a.m., and that she was hit with the first dart shot around 9:30 a.m. after getting stuck in a back yard on Greendale Avenue in Marlborough.

A female moose wandered into a residential area Tuesday morning in Marlborough, where Environmental Police tranquilized the roughly 600-pound animal with a couple dart gun shots before taking her to a wildlife management area for observation, officials said.

“She was probably about 6 years old,” Feehan said. “She’s definitely had calves before. She was right around 600 pounds.”

First responders attend to the moose in Marlborough. Martin Feehan

In a separate statement, MassWildlife said first responders were faced with a challenging situation.

“Because the moose was in a very densely populated area with a risk of the moose causing a vehicle collision or other public safety situation, state officials determined the best option was to immobilize the animal and move it to a more suitable habitat,” the statement said. “Using chemical immobilizing drugs, the team safely darted the moose, placed identification tags on its ears, loaded it into truck and transported it to northern Worcester County in more suitable habitat.”

The agency added that following standard protocols, a ”MassWildlife biologist stayed with the moose and observed it safely stand and walk away on its own.”

Feehan said by phone that the moose had walked “right into kind of the downtown area” before getting stuck in the resident’s yard.

And MassWildlife said the massive animal was likely seeking a snack.

“Biologists believe this cow moose was wandering through the area looking for new sources of browse (twigs and buds) to feed on during the winter thaw,” the statement said. “Suburban areas are planted with an abundance of soft ornamental shrubs and trees which are rich in calories.”

Those calories are key for moose when they’re breeding, according to the statement.

“These calories are much needed by breeding cow moose during a time when foods in more natural settings are not as available or abundant.”





