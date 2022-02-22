New Jersey woman rescued while hiking in White Mountains

A 26-year-old New Jersey woman who lacked the proper equipment for spending the night outdoors had to be rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers while hiking in the White Mountains on Sunday, officials said.

Aleeza Shaikh, 26, of Jersey City, N.J., was hiking on the Liberty Springs Trail in Lincoln, N.H., on Feb. 20, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement. Shaikh had only prepared for a day hike and a companion called 911 for help at 4:30 p.m. as the group was unable to continue descending the trail.

A Conservation officer met Shaikh on the trail at 5:56 p.m. Sunday about one mile from the trailhead, and helped her continue down the mountain to the Liberty Springs parking lot, the statement said. Shaikh had been helped down the mountain by a group of hikers who found her laying in the trail.