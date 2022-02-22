Nonprofit library book reading of ‘The Communist Manifesto’ interrupted by protesters with Nazi flag

The reading of the book by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels is an annual event in many places on the anniversary of the book’s publication. The sound of individuals banging on the glass windows of the library interrupted the library’s live stream at 42 minutes and 12 seconds. The live stream moderator posted comments, “Sorry, the reading is attempted to be interrupted by fascists,” and “They are currently on our sidewalk.”

PROVIDENCE — Approximately 20 protesters waving a flag with a swastika and pounding on windows interrupted a reading of “The Communist Manifesto” at a nonprofit library in Providence on Monday.

According to a Providence Police report, officers were informed that a group of neo-Nazis would be at the Red Ink Community Library, 130 Cypress St., to interrupt individuals who were inside attending a reading. Dispatchers advised responding officers that they received calls for a disturbance.

Upon arriving, police saw 15-20 individuals, allegedly from a neo-Nazi group, standing outside and striking the window of the library with their hands. Police arrived with emergency lights on and the crowd began to disperse.

Officers did not find any damage to the building, and law enforcement remained on the scene until 8:15 p.m.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by @guateguanaco, who stated that the protesters blocked off the library’s entrance and demanded to be let inside.

He said those inside were “outnumbered 5:1.”

The Black Lives Matter RI PAC issued a statement Tuesday about the incident: “There is no greater threat to Rhode Island than nazism and white supremacy. Yesterday evening, an organized group of Neo-Nazis that have established themselves throughout Rhode Island terrorized Red Ink Community Library in Providence Ward 3.”

The Red Ink Community Library described the group as “a crowd of fascists and Nazis” and said that the disruption was noticed by several community members who yelled at the group to go home.

One post said, “The Nazis continued to put on their show until Providence Police asked them to leave. While we didn’t ask for help from the police, it was only the threat of state violence that ended this disruption.”

The Red Ink Community Library invited the public to an in-person and live stream reading and discussion of the manifesto on Feb. 13. The reading was to take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, the 174th anniversary of the publishing of the book that spells out Communism’s goals, and “formed the basis for the modern communist movement as we know it, arguing that capitalism would inevitably self-destruct, to be replaced by socialism and ultimately communism,” according to The British Library.

“Red Books Day” is celebrated by thousands of people around the globe, and commemorates the publication of the book on Feb. 21, 1848.

The library provided free copies of the manifesto to anyone who signed up for the event.

Protesters outside the library threatened to knock out those inside and began chanting “one three one,” World War III,” “scumbags,” “communists,” and profanities targeting guests and a female reader. At least one guest inside the library responded to the protesters, who were on the other side of a glass door.

Other guests recorded the incident on their phones.

The chant “one three one” could be a reference to the New England-based neo-Nazi group, “National Socialist Club,” which uses the number “131″ on its banner.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the NSC New England group in 2021 claimed a six-state geographic region that includes New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, and Vermont.

After a woman finished reading a passage from “The Communist Manifesto,” the man who was to read next said, “Thank you, everyone, for joining us. Fifty Nazis just descended outside so we’re going to finish this with a discussion afterward.”

He read a short excerpt and the video feed was cut off.

The Red Ink Community Library on Cypress Street has been open since Sept. 4, 2021, and is dedicated to “developing, informing and empowering a prominent and energetic working class,” according to its website. It is “not government-affiliated and accepts no funding from government organizations.”

An events page shows that after its grand opening in September, it has hosted book discussions, Black Lives Matter fund-raisers, political events, multiple discussions about Russian history, social meetups, artist showcases, and neighborhood cleanup.

“While we knew of and wanted to highlight the relevance and importance of the Manifesto today, we did not want it to be so stark, so ugly,” the library said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.