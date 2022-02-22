‘People are preparing for the worst,’ Harvard scholar with relatives in Ukraine says

Though the situation remains tense, he said in an interview Tuesday, no one’s fleeing.

“People are trying to stay as calm as possible, but at the same time people are preparing for the worst,” said Oleh Kotsyuba, manager of publications at Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, who has family in southern Ukraine. “Relatives of mine are taking classes in self-defense and shooting, just kind of learning how to defend themselves and their families’ homes.”

Ukrainians are “preparing for the worst” amid rising fears Russia could ratchet up its aggression, a Harvard scholar said Tuesday, as the White House began referring to Russian troop deployments in Eastern Ukraine as an “invasion.”

“Everyone is staying put and basically willing to fight,” Kotsyuba said. “Of course it’s extremely distressing. And there are many of us here or in Ukraine who still suffer from PTSD” dating back to 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

“We’re just afraid the scale of the new aggression could be much bigger,” Kotsyuba said. “So far 14,000 Ukranians have already died in this fight” in recent years.

The hope, he continued, is that western powers don’t sit idly by as Ukranians suffer.

“Myself, and also many of my friends here as well as elsewhere, we’re all extremely worried,” Kotsyuba said. “And we just hope that the western world is going to pull together and punish the Russian regime in such a way that it may prevent the worst-case scenario.”

Asked what that would be, Kotsyuba said, “the massive loss of human life. How [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would achieve that, that’s a different question. He’s very good at pushing boundaries and trying to test the waters.”

Kotsyuba also voiced frustration over what he said was a media focus on what Russia hopes to achieve in the conflict, rather than on the desires of Ukraine and its people.

“That’s the question that we need to ask today,” he said. “Ukraine is an independent, sovereign nation and has the right to decide for itself” on its future.

Kotsyuba’s words came as President Biden on Tuesday said the US was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, declaring Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Biden said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further, and that he was moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia. Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

For weeks, Western powers have been bracing for an invasion as Russia massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of neighboring Ukraine.

Western leaders have long warned Moscow would look for cover to invade — and just such a pretext appeared to come Monday, when Putin recognized as independent two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, where government troops have fought Russia-backed rebels in a conflict that’s killed more than 14,000 people. The Kremlin then raised the stakes further Tuesday, by saying that recognition extends even to the large parts now held by Ukrainian forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014 — broad territories that extend far beyond the areas now under the rebel control and that include the major Black Sea port of Mariupol.

Markian Dobczansky, a scholar at the Ukranian institute at Harvard, tweeted Tuesday that Putin is humiliated by the very existence of Ukraine, which was formally part of the Soviet Union before it collapsed.

“His televised speech yesterday was a rehashing of historical grievances against everyone he blames for the loss of ‘Russian’ territory over the 20th century: Lenin, NATO, the U.S,” he tweeted. “But special ire was directed against Ukraine because its very existence is for him a humiliation.”

