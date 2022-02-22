The race for Rhode Island governor begins in earnest today

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 164.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Governor Dan McKee will officially kick off his campaign for a full four-year term this morning in East Providence, and he’ll seek to use the bully pulpit the rest of the day with a big announcement about the Park Theatre in Cranston, a stop at a vaccination clinic in Providence, and visits to Johnston and Woonsocket later in the day.

It’s no secret that McKee has been planning to run for governor, but he’s the last of the realistic Democratic contenders to join the race. The primary field also includes Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former secretary of state Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and progressive Luis Daniel Muñoz.

The Republicans don’t have an announced candidate yet, but Newport resident Ashley Kalus has opened a campaign account to begin raising funds for a potential run for the state’s top job.

The candidates have spent most of their time over the last year focusing on raising money for the race and behind-the-scenes activities (like hiring staff), but McKee’s official announcement is likely to add some energy to every campaign.

Here are a few things to watch in the coming months:

Polling: Everyone is generally flying blind right now because we’ve seen no public polling on the race, and Gorbea’s campaign is the only one that has released a partial poll as part of an effort to prove to donors that she’s viable (that strategy worked incredibly well).

We know that most of the other campaigns have polled privately (spoiler I: everyone thinks they can win), but it’s unclear how state Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s decision to move from the governor’s race to the congressional race has changed the landscape (spoiler II: everyone thinks they can win). We know that Channel 12 will eventually have Joe Fleming poll the race, but it would be nice to see at least one other set of public polling eyes.

Debates: Yes, it’s only February. But it won’t be long before the candidates for all the big jobs (Congress, governor, mayor of Providence) start competing in debates and forums across the state. It’s safe to assume that the three television stations and WPRO-AM will host debates. In the past we’ve also seen community groups (here’s looking at you, Providence neighborhood associations) and some of the colleges host these kinds of events.

Endorsements: Gorbea locked up the Emily’s List endorsement a few months ago, but we haven’t seen too many local city and town committees or unions back a candidate in the Democratic primary yet. A few to keep an eye on: AFL-CIO, the building trades, the teachers’ unions, and the public safety unions.

Key dates: Technically, we’re still a few months away from the candidate declaration period. That begins June 27 and ends June 29, and then candidates have to collect signatures to get their names on the ballot. The primaries are Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.

