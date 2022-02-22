Serious crash closes part of Route 110 in Littleton

A section of Route 110 in Littleton was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious crash, police said.
At 4:52 a.m. Littleton police tweeted that Ayer Road, which is Route 110, was closed and motorists should should “seek alternate routes.”
Ayer Rd/Rte 110 in the area of #160 is closed due to a serious motor vehicle crash. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dyfTARfSKc— Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 22, 2022
