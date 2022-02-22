fb-pixel Skip to main content

Serious crash closes part of Route 110 in Littleton

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 22, 2022, 35 minutes ago
A section of Route 110 in Littleton was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious motor vehicle crash, police said.Littleton Police

A section of Route 110 in Littleton was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious crash, police said.

At 4:52 a.m. Littleton police tweeted that Ayer Road, which is Route 110, was closed and motorists should should “seek alternate routes.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

