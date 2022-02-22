Smithfield-based health diagnostics company earns national investor

Carlo Ruggeri, who founded the company in 2010, said this latest investment will not only help Alcor build “but accelerate [the company’s] next phase of innovation and growth.”

“Financial information is not being disclosed, but I can share that Water Street has committed a significant amount of equity to grow ALCOR,” said Water Street spokeswoman Kelly Zitlow.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Alcor Scientific , a provider of diagnostic instrumentation and medical devices in Smithfield, confirmed Tuesday it has partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners , strategic health care investor, which has committed “significant capital” to help the company in expansion efforts.

Carlo Ruggeri, founder of ALCOR Scientific, based in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Courtesy of ALCOR Scientific (Custom credit)

“Innovation is the cornerstone of Alcor. Our family founded and grew this company by conceiving and developing new medical technologies that meaningfully improve patient care,” said Ruggeri in a statement. “I’m very pleased to have found in Water Street a strategic partner that values our legacy and will help us build on it.”

Alcor plans to leverage Water Street’s investment to develop new technologies, expand its existing product portfolio, and bolster its global reach.

ALCOR manufactures analyzers for the testing of ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate), which is the key marker of inflammation. There’s about 48 million ESR tests performed each year in the US, and more than 1,100 hospitals and laboratories around the globe have adopted Alcor’s proprietary testing system comprised of analyzers and consumable tests, Ruggeri told the Globe in a previous interview.

“Alcor stands out for its exceptionally high customer satisfaction and retention ratings,” said Scott Garrett, an operating partner at Water Street. “Health care providers greatly value Alcor’s ESR testing system, saying it helps save time and labor costs to improve their overall workflow.”

Also on Tuesday, the company announced it had appointed diagnostics leader Jim Post as CEO to spearhead the expansion efforts. Post was previously the president of the anatomic pathology business for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“Alcor is an outstanding company with great people who are passionate about what they do and it shows in their results,” said Post, who will join Ruggeri on the company’s board of directors. “I’m excited to be joining the company at this point in its history and development and to work together to achieve our shared goal of building Alcor into a global diagnostics leader.”

Post also oversaw Thermo Fisher during a significant growth period and during its successful sale to global health care company PHC Holdings Corporation. As president of PHC, he led the integration of the business, and then became CEO of the company’s newly formed entity Epredia, where he helped position it as a global leader in precision cancer and tissue diagnostics.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.