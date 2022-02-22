State trooper on patrol rescues man from fire at veterans home in Middleborough

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burns, Benjamino told reporters at the scene, according to WBZ-TV. Hagerty was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and later released, State Police wrote on Twitter.

Trooper John Hagerty spotted the fire at 285 West Grove St., and was the first person on the scene. Hagerty used a ground ladder to help assist the man in climbing out of a third-floor window and escape the flames, Middleborough Fire Chief Lance Benjamino said in a statement.

A State Police trooper on patrol in Middleborough helped rescue a man who was seriously injured in an early morning fire at a veterans home that displaced 13 people, officials said.

Middleborough firefighters were sent to the home at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, Benjamino said. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the upper two stories of the home.

Firefighters launched an aggressive exterior attack before entering the home to finish extinguishing the blaze, Benjamino said. The blaze was under control within 45 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene, he said.

The home’s remaining 12 occupants were able to evacuate themselves, Benjamino said. Two residents were evaluated at the scene, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

The home is considered a total loss, Benjamino said. The Red Cross is assisting the 13 residents of the home who were displaced in the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation by the Middleborough Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the statement said.

