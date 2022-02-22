‘That ain’t me’: A R.I. man goes viral 80 years after he identified a corpse as not his

The story goes like this: A man goes to a temporary morgue in Galilee to look at a body that had been identified as him.

PROVIDENCE — Eighty-four years after premature reports of his untimely demise, and 66 years after his actual one, old Charles Keville of Narragansett is going viral.

Pushed inland by 100 mile per hour hurricane force winds on Sept. 22, 1938, 6 feet of water are shown in the heart of Providence, lapping at the tops of automobiles on Sabin Street. The tide was even higher than usual due to the Autumnal Equinox and a full moon.

“Nope,” he said, “that ain’t me.”

Then he left.

This economical piece of prose appeared on the front page of The Oregonian on Sept. 25, 1938, underneath reports of a belligerent European despot poised to invade a portion of a smaller neighbor. Adolf Hitler had his eye on the Sudetenland.

A slightly different version of Keville’s tale appeared in the Key West Citizen in early October 1938: “There was one thing Charles Keville was sure of, when he walked into a temporary morgue, and that was that the body identified as his, wasn’t.”

The Associated Press snippet via The Oregonian is now rocketing around the internet. When the Twitter account “Dudes Posting their W’s” posted this particular W, it garnered nearly 7,000 retweets.

But the tale has a tragic backstory, as anyone familiar with the date would quickly deduce: In September 1938, a hurricane hit New England and Long Island. Hundreds died. The storm reshaped the coast, literally and figuratively.

And what of the story of Charles Keville? Was this just an old yarn? While we can’t verify that pitch-perfect quote, and some sources vary on the exact wording and circumstance, the general outlines do have basis in fact.

According to librarian Susan Cornacchia, an ace researcher who can dig facts out of the muck of time like a quahogger with a sturdy rake, Keville was a lobsterman in the 1920s. He was listed on the lobster license rolls. “Lobster rolls!” Cornacchia points out.

When the 1938 hurricane hit, Keville was indeed initially listed among those dead, Cornacchia says. A search through the Library of Congress’ newspaper archives confirms this: A story in the Evening Star of Washington, D.C., on Sept. 23 listed him as among those killed in Rhode Island, after Mary Stevenson of Hyannis, who died at Westerly, after Zoel Rhault of Narragansett.

But old Charles Keville wasn’t dead. We know that because he’d go on to live for nearly two more decades. Charles Keville died in 1956, and is buried at Riverside Cemetery in South Kingstown, according to Cornacchia’s research. No cause of death was available, but it wasn’t the 1938 hurricane. He was 90.

How did this mixup get resolved back in the day? That 28-word piece with no byline is silent on it, and it’s somewhat strange that it appeared in a newspaper across the country. It may have made broader news as a morbid local tale but only survived in the Oregonian’s digital records.

So with the help of the Providence Public Library, we went a bit deeper into the newspaper archive (or the morgue, as we call it). Lanham Bundy, the information services librarian at the Providence Public Library, helped uncover some more details.

The Sept. 24, 1938 Providence Journal’s banner headline of the day was: “R.I. STORM TOTAL NOW 240; CZECHS PREPARE FOR WAR.” In subsequent pages, the Journal reported on the devastating toll of the hurricane, while noting: “In Wakefield, a bit of humor entered the picture of horror. Charles Keville, reported to be dead Thursday night, walked into a Wakefield funeral parlor, took a look at his corpse, and said, ‘That’s not me.’ The body subsequently was identified as that of a Mr. Kendrick from New Hampshire.”

So it wasn’t a temporary morgue, it wasn’t in Galilee, and he said “That’s not me,” rather than “That ain’t me.” Because the ProJo was closest to the scene, and because it was published a day earlier than the Oregonian’s report, it stands to reason it’s the more reliable source.

Lanham turned up more clippings: Keville’s Feb. 29, 1956 obituary said he died at 90 years old. He was at the time one of Narragansett’s oldest residents. Born in London, Keville had lived in Narragansett for 30 years. He was a member of the Manchester Unity Lodge — IOOF, which seems to stand for Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Services were held at the Avery Funeral Home in Wakefield. He was survived by his wife, Annie (Yull) Keville and his son Frank W. Keville of Newport.

Beyond that, some mystery might endure forever. Apparently a man of few words, Charles Keville might have wanted it that way. We’ve tried to track down Keville descendants, with no success so far. If you’re related to the lobsterman from Narragansett, or know anything about his story, email us at rinews@globe.com

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.