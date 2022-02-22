This week’s ever-changing weather could bring record highs and snow

Monday was certainly beautiful, with temperatures well into the 50s along with plenty of sunshine. Once again, many of us enjoyed a spring-feeling day in the month of February. As I’ve often written, spring in this part of the country doesn’t arrive overnight. It comes in little waves, with bouts of winter in between. Over the next few days, we’ll have more from both seasons.

Rain will arrive Tuesday night, but expect a warm Wednesday

A warm front will bring rain overnight Tuesday, which may start during the evening commute west of Boston, but will really be overnight rain. The showers will be steady late at night. After reaching about 50 this afternoon, temperatures will continue to rise well into the 50s to nearly 60 by the time you wake up on Wednesday morning. It will be windy overnight as the warm air arrives. Showers will eventually come to an end, and the clearing will quickly push eastward, bringing back the sunshine. The record high for that February 23 date is 68 degrees, set back in 2017. We could come close to tying it this Wednesday, with a small chance of even breaking that record.

Winds will be gusty overnight Tuesday as warmer air arrives into Southern New England. NOAA

Temperatures will drop and a storm system will move in on Thursday

Don’t get used to the warm weather. After Wednesday, it’s going to remain quite cold for the foreseeable future, which means a colder-than-average start to March. Along with the dropping temperatures, we’ll have a messy storm system moving in for late Thursday night and all day Friday. This storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain across Southern New England and into Vermont, New Hampshire, and southern Maine. Since it’s only Tuesday right now, the timing and amount of rain or snow we can expect to receive is still a big unknown. There is no school on Friday for most folks since it’s school vacation week, so we don’t have to worry about that. However, those with travel scheduled for Friday should plan on interruptions or make alternative arrangements.

I think it’s very likely that we have at least a plowable snowstorm for much of the area, and there is a chance that the storm ends up bringing over six inches. The storm will be here when you get up Friday morning and will still be going on at the end of the day. There is a lot of available moisture with the upcoming storm, and the water equivalent is likely to be at least an inch.

A storm Friday will bring significant moisture in the form of snow, sleet, and rain to the region. This map shows the water equivalent forecast. WeatherBELL

The reason for the messy situation is that low pressure will move just to the south of New England, and when this happens, we end up keeping the cold air across the northern two-thirds of Massachusetts, including Boston. This means the precipitation ends up being more of a wintry variety. You can see on the map below during that the middle part of Friday’s snow is forecasted to be falling across most of the area, with freezing rain and sleet just south. This snow has the potential to also be heavy and wet, making it harder to remove.

The GFS precipitation type map for Friday around 1 p.m. is forecasting snow from the Mass Pike north with a mixed bag south. The details of the storm will change over the coming days. NOAA

Saturday will be clear but also very cold

The storm will be over by early Saturday morning, and sunshine will return along with cold temperatures. Although the sun is much stronger this time of the year, with temperatures below freezing, it will be hard for the snow to melt in shaded areas for a while.

As a matter of fact, the rest of February and early March looks colder than average.

