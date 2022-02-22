What comes next for R.I.’s two healthcare systems?

Are further consolidations inevitable? Will one or both get tacked onto a Massachusetts behemoth or picked off by a national for-profit health system? Is Rhode Island doomed to be a health care branch office — a pin on somebody else’s map? Or will politics rule the day, and we see a last minute introduction of bills in the legislature that give these powerful institutions exactly what they wanted and AG Neronha warned against — a flat out monopoly?

Now that Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission have put a stake in the heart of the Lifespan/Care New England/Brown University alliance, what comes next for the two health systems?

No. This need not be our future. We can have thriving, locally-accountable health systems competing to care for you if state and health system officials both are willing to lead, and craft a bargain. The essence of this deal? Health systems commit to Rhode Island and Rhode Island commits to them. They compete responsibly, collaborate where important and accept budgetary and governance accountability.

To accomplish this, the legislature needs to take the following steps:

Create an Office of Health Care System Fiscal Analysis in either the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner or within the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. It makes no sense that we know more about the financial conditions of our health insurers than we do about our health systems. As with insurers, accredited experts with examination powers and funded by licensing fees should comb through the systems’ quarterly and annual financial statements and produce consistent comparable analyses of their financial health.

These examiners need to assess the payments to health systems from Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance, as well as their relative operating costs. This is particularly true for Care New England, which relies heavily on Medicaid payments. It makes no sense to reward for higher costs with higher payments.

Direct the Director of Health and the Health Services Council to use their existing authority to develop consensus on the services for which Rhode Island-based competition makes no sense. The pandemic has shown that health systems can collaborate when our lives depend on it. And some services — like neonatal intensive care and trauma care — are so specialized, resource intensive, or rare that a population of 1 million allows only a single clinical group to develop the requisite skill and experience to offer them. In those instances we need to make sure a high quality option in Rhode Island is available, and give patients regional choices. Strengthen the current voluntary process led by the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner to target growth rates for health care expenses in Rhode Island. We agree on budgets for schools and police, why not for this equally important public service? The current ability to set rates in Medicaid and commercial health insurance, combined with a commitment to health system financial solvency, creates powerful capacities to find long term sustainability. Create publicly accountable healthcare system leadership by requiring publicly appointed board membership. These organizations exist only because of public money — 60 to 70 percent of their revenues come from Medicaid and Medicare. And if government is going to commit to their special role, they must commit to a special accountability, with publicly appointed board members and additional reporting responsibilities. The roles of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island (NHPRI) are instructive. BCBSRI has publicly appointed board members and is subject to comprehensive rate setting. NHPRI relies almost exclusively on public contracts. Yet both compete vigorously in the local market.

Greater board accountability and public representation will ensure that current and future public reporting requirements, like community benefits and diversity at all levels, are priorities from the Board of Directors on down

To implement this agreement, legislators must grant and finance new authorities to the executive branch. Health system leaders must ignore the conventional wisdom of management consultants and direct their well-heeled lobbyists to play the long game for the good of the state as well as their institution.

The drive for regional health system consolidation is a statement by leaders that they cannot commit to Rhode Island. It is a hope by the public that other people’s money can solve our own problems. But mergers increase expenses, and do not improve quality or health. Consolidation relinquishes important civic institutions and vital leadership. It ducks the hard questions of how much health care we need and how much we can afford.

We can do better for Rhode Island with local institutions that are locally led, that compete and collaborate, that accept financial accountability, and that are committed to the health of the state.

Our legislature can make this happen — by acting, not passing the buck.

Christopher F. Koller is President of the Milbank Memorial Fund. He was Rhode Island’s first Health Insurance Commissioner and CEO of NHPRI. Michael Fine is a family physician, novelist, Chief Health Strategist for the City of Central Falls and was Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health from 2011-2015.