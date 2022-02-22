Worcester man, 24, arraigned in attempted tiger enclosure incursion at Franklin Park Zoo

Zoo New England, operator of the Franklin Park Zoo, provided a rundown of the bizarre case in a statement Tuesday.

The defendant, Matthew John Abraham, 24, appeared for arraignment in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of misdemeanor trespassing and breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, legal filings show. A not guilty plea was entered on Abraham’s behalf, and the clerk’s office said he was released on personal recognizance. A request for comment was sent Tuesday afternoon to his public defender.

A Worcester man was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester and trying to enter its tiger enclosure Monday morning, officials said.

The statement said Abraham “was seen in an outdoor non-public area behind the tiger exhibit. When first seen by staff and approached, he climbed over a gate and quickly exited the area. Zoo Security was called and they, along with additional staff, immediately began a search for the trespasser, who was quickly located. State Police responded and removed him from the property.”

No animals or people were hurt, and a zoo spokesperson said via email that the tiger was “doing well” Tuesday.

State Police said Monday that Abraham allegedly scaled multiple fences in his attempts to reach the tiger enclosure, ignoring several signs telling the public to stay away. Abraham told State Police he was “very interested in tigers,” the agency said.

Boston Emergency Medical Services were called to the zoo to assess Abraham’s mental competency, and found him to be competent, according to State Police, who said Abraham refused medical treatment.

The next hearing in Abraham’s case is slated for April 13, according to the clerk’s office.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





