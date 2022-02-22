Killers of Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of federal hate crimes charges

The convictions, after a couple of hours of jury deliberation, represent a victory for the Department of Justice, which has vowed to more aggressively prosecute hate crimes, and for civil rights groups that have demanded greater accountability in racially motivated attacks against Black people and other minorities.

A federal jury on Tuesday found three white men guilty of committing a hate crime and other violations when they chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery two years ago, determining they were motivated by racial animus because he was Black.

In a sign of the emotional toll of the case, the jury foreman, a Black man from Dublin, Ga., was crying as US District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood asked each juror to affirm their votes. The man’s voice caught as he said “yes,” and tears ran onto his face mask. Leigh McMichael — Gregory’s wife and Travis’s mother — tightly shook her head as the verdict was read.

Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s parents, applauded the verdict after emerging from the courtroom, raising their arms alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump before a group of reporters.

The killings of Arbery, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, all of whom were Black, prompted mass demonstrations across the country two years ago. The charges against the McMichaels and Bryan marked the first time prosecutors charged anyone with a hate crime in connection with one of those slayings.

The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon and adjourned after about two hours. Soon after reconvening Tuesday morning, jurors sent word they had a verdict. They found the men guilty of all charges: hate crimes and kidnapping for all three defendants and a weapons violation for the McMichaels.

The men now face up to life in prison for the federal crimes, on top of the life sentences they received earlier this year in state court after being convicted of Arbery’s murder, with only Bryan eligible for parole. The federal convictions ensure that the defendants will receive significant prison time even if their state convictions are overturned or their sentences are reduced on appeal.

The victory will also be important, symbolically and emotionally, for Arbery’s family, as well as other observers who believed that the pursuit and fatal shooting of Arbery on a Sunday afternoon in February 2020 amounted to what the Rev. Al Sharpton called “a lynching in the 21st century.”

Crump praised the Justice Department and said the conviction would ensure that Arbery’s case would live in history books. “Tomorrow will be the two-year mark for when their son Ahmaud Arbery was lynched for jogging while Black,” Crump said. “These parents joined a fraternity that no parent wants to be a member of — and with such dignity. They stood up for Ahmaud to say that Ahmaud’s life mattered, that Ahmaud Arbery will never be forgotten.”

"It's been a very long, stressful fight," said Cooper-Jones, wearing a blue dress and dark sunglasses. "As a mom, I will never heal."

In a case that hinged on proving the defendants' state of mind, prosecutors argued that the men's prejudice helped explain why they erroneously viewed Arbery, 25, as a potential criminal when they cut him off in pickup trucks and threatened him with guns in a Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The government presented evidence from 20 witnesses, many of whom testified about racially derogatory text messages, social media posts, and remarks from the three men in which they disparaged Black people.

“All three defendants told you loud and clear, in their own words, how they feel about African Americans,” prosecutor Tara Lyons told the jury, made up of eight white people, three Black people, and one Hispanic person. “Yes, race, racism, racial discrimination — those can all be very difficult topics to discuss. But the facts of this case are not difficult.”

Defense lawyers maintained that the men were trying to stop and question Arbery not because of his race but because the McMichaels suspected him of trespassing at a neighbor’s property in their coastal Georgia subdivision.

Neighbors, including the McMichaels, had seen surveillance videos of a man, later identified as Arbery, exploring the property several times in the weeks leading up to the shooting. Gregory McMichael recognized Arbery as the man in the video as he jogged past McMichael's house, defense lawyers said, prompting the former police officer and his son to chase Arbery in a pickup truck.

Bryan, a neighbor, joined the chase in his truck after witnessing the commotion.

“The government hasn’t proved beyond a reasonable doubt that race was a motivating factor,” Amy Lee Copeland, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, said during her closing argument.

Several Black residents who gathered outside the courthouse in Brunswick said they believed justice was delivered. “We knew we had people like that in our town, but they aren’t the majority,” Johnny Lawrence, a retiree, said of the defendants. “This puts us on a path toward progress and a better life.” Tameika Johnson, 31, a nurse at the local hospital who stopped by on her lunch break, said: “Justice is long overdue for our small town. This caused so much pain for all of us.”

In the end, the jury’s decision to convict the men of a hate crime sends what advocates called a crucial message: That acts targeting racial minorities can cause fear and harm to a far broader group than the immediate victim and will not be tolerated at a time of rising white nationalism.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.



