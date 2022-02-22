On Ukraine, Republicans are united on criticizing Biden, but not on how to counter Russian threat

This divide has been on stark display over the last 24 hours as Russian President Vladimir Putin's ordered incursion into Ukraine creates chaos in Eastern Europe and Republicans rally around the idea that it is President Joe Biden's fault, calling him weak, but failing to provide a coherent party position on what the White House should to counter Moscow's aggression.

WASHINGTON - The Ukraine crisis has served to highlight the growing divisions among Republicans on foreign policy that began with Donald Trump’s presidency and continues after his electoral defeat as adherents to his America First approach clash with the party’s remaining hawks who for several decades rallied the party around the idea of projecting a muscular U.S. presence abroad.

Some want stiffer sanctions and said they should have been put in place ahead of the invasion as a deterrent. Others question why the United States needs to be involved at all. Regardless, in their telling, it's Biden's fault.

Trump and some of his supporters and former aides have even offered odd forms of praise for Putin, a ruthless autocrat, as they seek to tear down Biden.

"There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're gonna keep peace alright. No, but think of it, here's a guy who's very savvy," Trump said during an interview Tuesday with a conservative news outlet, praising Putin's moves and suggesting the Russian troops would serve as peacekeepers.

In recent weeks, as the crisis built up, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered similar praise for Putin's strategic thinking. "We shouldn't treat him as the JV," Pompeo said in a late January radio interview on Fox News. "He is a credible, capable statesman. And that's why the mistake of not putting deterrence in place over the last year has led to this moment that we're suffering from today."

On Monday night, as Russians moved into the separatist Ukraine regions, Pompeo clarified that Putin was "the aggressor" and the Ukrainians were his victims.

The critiques of Biden as weak from Trump and his supporters elide the former president's often solicitous attitude toward Putin. He often cast doubt on the U.S. government's intelligence assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016, including while standing beside him in Helsinki, and spoke admiringly at times of his strongman tactics. Officials in the Trump administration maintained the official policies we're tough on Russia even if Trump's rhetoric was not.

But the influence of that rhetoric is evident in today's GOP.

One long-shot GOP candidate for House seat from New York followed Trump's lead by praising Putin for protecting "the church, tradition and Russian culture" better than Western governments protect these institutions. Another Senate candidate, the author J.D. Vance, has spent several days trying to rev up his struggling campaign in Ohio by engaging in tweet wars with a four-star general who retired more than 25 years ago and went on to become a deep critic of Trump's foreign policy.

"What's happening in Ukraine has nothing to do with our national security, but it is distracting our idiot "leaders" from focusing on the things that actually do matter to our national security, like securing the border & stopping the flow of Fentanyl that's killing American kids," he tweeted Monday.

These moves came after a long weekend in which the more traditional wing of GOP foreign policy asserted itself on the global stage, first at the high-profile security conference in Munich and then in meetings across Europe with leaders in NATO nations.

On Monday, as Putin was declaring his intent to send troops into the disputed regions, eight Republicans joined more than a dozen Democrats in issuing a joint statement condemning the Russian dictator and vowing a unified response working with the Biden administration to provide any new funding needed to bolster the defenses of U.S. allies in Europe.

"We pledge to work toward whatever emergency supplemental legislation will best support our NATO allies and the people of Ukraine, and support freedom and safety around the world. No matter what happens in the coming days, we must assure that the dictator Putin and his corrupt oligarchs pay a devastating price," the statement, led by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered initial statements that called for deep economic sanctions that would hurt Putin and his allies, offering sharp advice for Biden without much criticism of his handling of the situation so far.

"The president should waste no time in using his extensive existing authorities to impose these costs," he said in a statement issued early Tuesday.

Within hours, however, those GOP hawks sharpened their critiques of the Biden administration's handling of the situation. At a luncheon in Kentucky, McConnell blamed the president's handling of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan for showing weakness on the global stage, prompting Putin to test the United States.

"I don't believe Vladimir Putin would have a couple hundred thousand troops on the border of Ukraine had we not precipitously withdrawn from Afghanistan last August, but that's where we are," McConnell said.

And Graham, who has remained a Trump ally despite decades of traditional GOP orthodoxy on foreign policy, faulted Biden Tuesday for not moving quicker to defend Ukraine and other Eastern European nations despite his claims during the 2020 election that Russia preferred Trump remaining in office.

"You said a couple years ago that Putin did not want you to win because you're the only person that could go toe-to-toe with him. Well right now, Mr. President, you're playing footsie with Putin. He's walking all over you," Graham told reporters in South Carolina.

To be sure, most American voters have recoiled from supporting foreign entanglements after the 20-year war in Afghanistan and more than a decade of U.S. combat troops in Iraq. Biden's public approval collapsed because of the deadly ending to the war in Afghanistan, with 13 Americans killed during a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, not because he withdrew U.S. troops.

When it comes to Russian, a clear majority of voters see Putin as a military threat. But when it comes to Biden's decision to bolster our allies in Eastern Europe with more U.S. forces, just 43% of Republican voters backed this move, as opposed to 56% of independents and 70% of Democrats, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week.

On Capitol Hill, foreign policy splits can be seen among Republicans in the Senate versus the House.

In the days after Kabul fell to the Taliban, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., held several news conferences with an unofficial war council of about two dozen GOP lawmakers, some of whom were senior leaders of committees dealing with national security and others were younger members who served in this century's wars.

Asked a simple question at that time - should the U.S. military maintain a permanent base in Afghanistan - half the Republicans put their hands up to say yes, half said no.

On Tuesday, McCarthy joined with his leadership team and senior Republicans on those committees to issue a blistering statement that faulted Biden for not moving fast enough with military aid and other means to counter Putin.

"Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action. Lethal aid was slow-walked, anti-air and anti-ship capabilities were never directly provided, pre-invasion sanctions proportionate to the aggression Putin had already committed were never imposed," McCarthy and the other GOP leaders wrote.

Yet McCarthy's caucus is littered with members who see the Ukraine matter as a diversion from their focus on issues here at home. "We should just call ourselves Ukraine and then maybe we can get NATO to engage and protect our border," Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted over the weekend.

A majority of Senate Republicans lean toward McConnell's global views, in line with the Bush-Cheney White House of 20 years ago, but their own divisions often are exposed in terms of how to engage our allies.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz., represents a hawkish wing that would have the president impose sanctions now. "There is not a minute to lose," Cotton said Monday night in a statement.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who traveled to Munich over the weekend, called for continued engagement with European allies to make sure they are on board with the newest sanctions regime.

“I support the imposition of sanctions on Russia and urge the Biden administration to work with allies to join us to ensure a coordinated response to this unwarranted continued incursion on sovereign territory of Ukraine,” he said Monday.