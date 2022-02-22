IBM e-mails about making ‘dinobabies’ extinct confirm what older workers already know

Still, it’s startling to see so much contempt for older workers expressed so candidly — and in writing. One e-mail addresses a strategy to “accelerate change by inviting the ‘dinobabies’ (new species) to leave” and become an “extinct species.” Another alludes to IBM’s “dated maternal workforce” — an apparent reference to older women — and says: “This is what must change. They really don’t understand social or engagement. Not digital natives. A real threat for us.”

The e-mails that top IBM executives sent to one another about their aging workforce confirm what older workers already know is true. No one in corporate America is thinking, “Hey, let’s promote or bring someone new on board who remembers Woodstock.” Everyone wants workers who know how to make a TikTok go viral.

The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act, passed in 1967, prohibits employers from treating workers age 40 and over any differently when it comes to hiring, promotion, and firing. But in practice, age discrimination “is rampant,” said Shannon Liss-Riordan, a Boston lawyer — and candidate for attorney general — who represents hundreds of former IBM workers who are suing the company. Even so, “It’s rare we see such explicit evidence of discriminatory intent,” she told me.

IBM denies it engaged in age bias and said the language cited in the e-mails “does not reflect company practices or policies.” That will be for the courts to decide. In the meantime, the e-mails speak for themselves.

The names of the executives who exchanged those e-mails were redacted; but the statement of facts in this case notes that one of the top-level executives involved in some of the most candid e-mails served from 2012 to 2020. That’s when Ginni Rometty, IBM’s first female CEO, ran the show. Last fall, when MIT welcomed Rometty, 64, as a visiting innovation fellow, she was hailed as a “champion of diversity.” Of course, that depends on the meaning of diversity — and in the working world, generally, that doesn’t mean older people. In a special report released in 2018, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission concluded that age discrimination “remains a significant and costly problem for workers, their families, and our economy.”

At IBM, it’s a documented problem. In 2018, ProPublica reported on IBM’s strategy of replacing older workers with younger ones. Two years later, an EEOC investigation confirmed a pattern of age discrimination, finding there was “top-down messaging from [IBM’s] highest ranks directing managers to engage in an aggressive approach to significantly reduce the headcount of older workers.” However, the agency didn’t release any evidence to back up that conclusion.

Now come these explosive e-mails. IBM fought to keep them sealed, but a federal judge said the public had the right to know what’s at stake.

As reported by the Globe’s Rob Weisman, IBM employees laid off over the past decade, who include dozens from Massachusetts, had to sign a confidentiality agreement promising to use arbitration rather than join a lawsuit to challenge their dismissal as a condition of severance. Liss-Riordan, who represents some 1,200 employees over 40 who allege age bias, is seeking to certify a class action suit, a legal determination that joining the plaintiffs together is the best way to proceed.

In a message to employees after the release of the e-mails, IBM refuted what it calls “false claims” of age bias. “Discrimination of any kind is entirely against our culture and who we are at IBM, and there was (and is) no systemic age discrimination at our company,” the statement said. Meanwhile, an IBM spokesman also said, “Some language in e-mails between former IBM executives that has been reported is not consistent with respect IBM has for its employees.”

“What’s amazing to me,” said Liss-Riordan “is that in this day and age, anyone would utter those words in e-mails.” Substitute race or gender, she said, and it’s hard to imagine such frankness. But the fact that executives at the highest level were unafraid to use such language says something, doesn’t it?

While lip service is paid to the value of institutional memory, understanding “social or engagement” is much more critical — and the general feeling is that older workers just don’t get it. You don’t have to work for IBM to know that.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.