May I have a word: In search of English’s missing words

Hah! It offered me exactly one on-target translation — about which more later, but as we go through my compendium, I’ll share some of the other results it returned.

Apprehensive that you might not be up for coining all 10 of them, I asked Google Translate , Google’s free online translation service, for an assist. It can deal with 109 languages (and counting). So I popped the words into its search box to see what the program would make of them.

Last time I invited you to coin English equivalents for 10 of the many thought-provoking foreign words in “ They Have a Word for It : A Lighthearted Lexicon of Untranslatable Words and Phrases,” by Howard Rheingold .

Berrieh, or berya. Yiddish for “an extraordinarily energetic, talented, competent woman.” Readers didn’t have many ideas about this one. Google Translate told me that the word comes from Basque, an etymological oddity of a language spoken in north-central Spain and southwestern France, and its English equivalent is . . . wait for it: berrieh. There’s a rationale for this result — read on.

Biritilulo. “Comparing yams to settle disputes” in Papua New Guinea’s Kilivila language. According to Translate, biritilulo is Japanese and its English translation is birichi (say what?). Geoff Patton, of Ashland, proposed the more intuitive term yamediation. Nice!

Carità pelosa. Italian for “generosity with an ulterior motive.” Both Daniel Berger, of Burlington, and Lynn Rosenbaum, of Arlington, suggested maltruism — which works brilliantly if you pronounce it so that it rhymes with altruism.

Dohada. “Unusual appetites or longings of pregnant women,” from Sanskrit. Melanie Magee, of Shrewsbury, reported that we already have a comparable English word: “It is pica, defined as cravings in pregnant women for unusual foods or nonfood items such as clay or chalk. You may hear from obstetricians about this — not me, but I’m married to one.” Nonpregnant people can experience pica too, but they are beyond the scope of this study.

Istiqâra. From Arabic, “a request for spiritual or practical assistance in the form of a dream.” Lynn Rosenbaum suggested dreamquest.

Mbuki-mvuki. “To shuck off clothes in order to dance” in Bantu languages. The indefatigable Lynn Rosenbaum came up with wriggleouta for this one — but does it work as a verb? I wriggleouta, you wriggleouta . . . OK, why not?

Mokita. “Truth everybody knows but nobody speaks,” another word from Kilivila. This meaning was one of my favorites, but only one reader, Marc McGarry, had anything to suggest: “elefeint or mastadon’t (both for avoiding the elephant in the room).” I dunno, Marc. Since English is very welcoming toward loanwords — pajamas comes from Hindi, boondocks from Filipino, and on and on — how about we adopt mokita into English as a loanword too?

Razbliuto. Russian for “the feeling a person has for someone he or she once loved but now does not.” Reader Ed McGowan told me I was misspelling the word; the “English” translation that Translate provided for Ed’s spelling was written in Cyrillic characters; and Yefim Somin, of Lexington, stated categorically: “Razbliuto is clearly a fake Russian word. The most plausible origin story is its invention by the writers of ‘The Man from UNCLE,’ the renowned pranksters.”

Schlimmbesserung. In German, “a so-called improvement that makes things worse.”

This one is a long story. Google Translate initially told me it meant “Get well soon” — which is practically a Schimmbesserung in itself.

Later, though, I got in touch with Googler Justin Burr, who works with the Translate team, to ask, politely, why the program had given me such unhelpful results across the board. And at some point after that, the program’s translation morphed into “improvement.” If that’s because I brought this matter to Google’s attention, you’re welcome.

Is “improvement” accurate, though? Why not “a bad improvement”? Reader Stephen T. Wagner, of Maynard, knows. He corrected me and Rheingold (whose book was published almost two decades before Google Translate was even a twinkle in anyone’s eye): “A supposed improvement that actually makes things worse is eine Verschlimmbesserung.” And sure enough, Google Translate agrees with him: Put Steve’s version into its search box and it returns “a worsening improvement.” Translate has a winner!

As for the question about Translate’s results I posed to Google, Burr responded, in part:

Rheingold’s words are a fun test for Google Translate but also an amazing ode to the intricacies of expression. Translate works by learning patterns from many millions of examples of already translated words seen on the Web. Just like you and me, the system can get confused when it encounters words or languages it doesn’t have adequate translation examples of. Beyond that, when using the “detect language” feature for a word in a language that it doesn’t support, it makes its best guess. If Translate doesn’t have an adequate translation, the output will just match the input, which is the product’s way of saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ *shrug*.

But let’s give John Haneffant of Boston the last word on this entry: “The English language already has a word for a so-called improvement that makes things worse: technology.” Apropos, John!

And finally, tartle. Scottish for “to hesitate in recognizing a person or thing.” Geoff Patton, another tireless coiner, wrote: “I thought they spoke English in Scotland, but no matter — we already have a word for tartle: brain-cramp.” Lynn Rosenbaum also observed that we have comparable terms: “‘I’m having a senior moment’ and, for the younger set, ‘I’m blanking.’”

Now let’s welcome author Howard Rheingold himself, who is making a cameo appearance to choose the word that calls out to him most strongly. He writes: “Maltruism has a great ring to it, and the two roots mal and truism go together perfectly. I hereby award bragging rights to its coiners.”

For our next challenge, reader Ann Birner, of Portsmouth, N.H., writes: “I think it is high time someone identifies a meaning for Edward Lear’s nonsensical term runcible,” from his poem “The Owl and the Pussy-Cat,” a snippet of which goes:

They dined on mince, and slices of quince

Which they ate with a runcible spoon;

And hand in hand, on the edge of the sand,

They danced by the light of the moon.

In fact, some dictionaries, while admitting that Lear made the word up, define runcible spoon as a spork-like utensil. But since such spoons are uncommon, the word is rarely used; runcible is apparently making its first Globe appearance ever in this column.

Readers, what should runcible mean? Send your ideas to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, March 4, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.