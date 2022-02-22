Putin’s war claims chunks of Ukraine

The United States, its NATO allies, and the European Union have spent months trying to ward off this moment. They’ve tried diplomacy; they’ve attempted to deter Russian aggression by better arming Ukraine; they’ve exposed Russian plots to fabricate a pretext for an attack in order to stop them; and they’ve presented a united front on the kind of economic sanctions that will follow an invasion.

The international community is watching in horror as a democratic European nation is picked apart, piece by piece, its sovereignty in shreds, its people somehow calmly awaiting whatever comes next.

But for Russia’s Vladimir Putin there is only the quest for territory, the rewriting of history to justify expanding his empire and reclaiming Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that rejected its former imperial master after the Cold War and moved closer to the West.

Though Russia has tried to concoct various rationales for invasion, Putin made clear in a nearly unhinged address Monday that he simply couldn’t abide the independence of one of Russia’s former subjects.

“Ukraine has never had its own authentic statehood. There has never been a sustainable statehood in Ukraine,” Putin claimed in a rambling televised speech to his nation Monday that was long on unsubstantiated charges and short on facts.

Putin has never gotten over the repercussions of the 2014 Maidan Revolution, which ousted Ukraine’s then pro-Moscow leader, who fled Kyiv for Russia. Putin responded to that democratic revolution by annexing Crimea, a region of Ukraine, and fomenting Russian separatist activity in other parts of the country’s east — including the two states now declared “independent” by Putin and the Russian Duma.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine has already claimed 14,000 lives — and that was before the renewed fighting this week. The well-orchestrated announcement from the Kremlin was followed by equally well-timed fireworks in the eastern Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as Putin declared them “People’s Republics.”

However, the territory Moscow has now recognized is at least three times the size of the territory occupied by separatists — territory clearly under the control of the Ukrainian government — and includes the port of Mariupol and the Sea of Azov.

“To put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine,” Biden said. “He’s setting up a rationale to take more territory by force, in my view. . . . This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The question of whether this was an invasion now settled, the issue becomes one of attempting to halt an expansion. Is there still hope of deterring Putin from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, having amassed at least 150,000 troops on the border, virtually surrounding Ukraine.

Because Ukraine is not a NATO member — though it aspires to be — neither the United States nor any other Western allies will actually join the country’s military defense, leaving sanctions as the last, best tool. The international consensus seems to be to hold back — for now — on the “mother of all sanctions” pledged earlier by Biden and by the European Union and to raise the ante incrementally, hoping to save Kyiv in the bargain. And that’s what President Biden did yesterday, announcing what he called the “first tranche” of sanctions, aimed at Russia’s military bank, a second state bank, and several oligarchs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain called his nation’s sanctions on five Russian banks and three Russian billionaires (one a close friend of Putin’s) a “first barrage.”

“It is absolutely vital that we hold in reserve further powerful sanctions . . . in view of what President Putin may do next,” Johnson said. That’s the right call.

Meanwhile, Germany announced it was halting the permitting process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between it and Russia until further notice, a move applauded by the White House.

As a hedge against Putin advancing beyond Ukraine, Biden Tuesday announced the sending of more US troops and equipment to the Baltic states — and NATO members — Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Whether those warning shots are enough to halt Putin’s advances and to save Kyiv is hard to know.

The stakes remain enormously high, as indicated by the hit lists referenced in a letter from US Ambassador to the United Nations Bathsheba Crocker to the UN High Commissioner for Human rights.

“Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” she wrote. The lists include journalists, anti-corruption activists, and religious and ethnic minorities.

“We wish to share this information with you as an early warning that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine may create a human rights catastrophe,” Crocker wrote.

Russia denied that accusation. But then again, it denied having any designs on Ukraine in the first place. Let there be no mistake, lives are on the line — the lives of ordinary people who choose to look to the West for a democratic future rather than return to the days of being a satellite of Moscow. Today, barring a miracle of diplomacy or a sudden outbreak of rational thinking in the Kremlin, it is those ordinary people of Ukraine who will pay the price for those hopes and dreams.

