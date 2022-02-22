Something rings familiar in Wu’s inauguration backers

Re “Power brokers bankroll Wu’s inauguration” (Page A1, Feb. 15): In 1971, The Who closed out their new single “Won’t Get Fooled Again” with the words “Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.”

Fifty-one years later, the progressive administration of the first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston taps essentially the same donor pool of self-interested developers, lobbyists, and power brokers as so many elected officials before her to raise money for her welcoming into office.

So will she be the “new boss”? Or were we fooled again?