Aaron Rodgers says he still hasn’t decided on his 2022 plans

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

“There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers says he’s still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season.

When Rodgers sent out an Instagram post late Monday night thanking current and former teammates and coaches among others, it raised speculation that an announcement on his future could be forthcoming. Rodgers said Tuesday he just wanted to show some gratitude to people who have helped him over the past year.

“I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you're eating a specific diet and you're going through these treatments every day and you're not really doing anything else,” Rodgers said during his 40-minute conversation.

“You've got to kind of turn everything else off, so you're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It's kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress and then the spiritual part I think is it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life.”

Rodgers won his second straight MVP award less than two weeks ago. The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title before losing, 13-10, at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

After the season, Rodgers talked about making a decision by the time the free agency period begins next month. He continues to point out the importance of getting this done soon.

“I get it,” Rodgers said. “There's not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it's best for me. It's best for the team. It's best for all parties involved. Let's just get this behind us.”

Rodgers, 38, did offer the Packers some reason for optimism.

He said he enjoyed the postseason conversations he had with team officials such as coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.

“The meetings were much different than they were in the past, in a positive way,” Rodgers said. “There were some real honest conversations that I appreciate.”

He wants to avoid a repeat of 2021, when his status with the team was uncertain until the start of training camp.



