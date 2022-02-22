After following her brothers, Quincy’s Maggie Lynch now a record-setting leader on the ice

As they grew up, the three would play street hockey in the driveway or knee hockey inside together, a competitive yet fun dynamic. Owen (now 23) and Griffin (21) went on to be standout defensemen on the ice for Quincy boys’ hockey team with their little sister watching on in admiration.

Mike and Maureen Lynch would take Maggie, who was 2 years old at the time, down the street to Quincy Youth Arena every Tuesday and Wednesday morning for learn-to-skate programs, just like they did for older brothers Owen and Griffin .

Maggie Lynch always strived to be just like her brothers. Little did she know how much success she would achieve in the process.

“Watching my brothers play, I always strive to be like them,” Maggie said. “They had a lot of success, so I just want to be like them.”

Added Maureen: “She used to never miss their games. She used to miss her own practices to go to their games. At 10 years old, she would sit by herself at their games and not miss a minute watching her brothers play.”

Now, it’s Owen and Griffin’s turn to be the biggest cheerleaders for Maggie, who is now 17. The two will watch game footage with Maggie in the living room, telling her what she did well and what to improve on from the previous game — albeit, usually a lot more of the former than the latter.

Maggie Lynch has been a quiet leader on the ice for the Quincy/North Quincy girls' hockey co-op, according to coach Jeff Craig. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With four goals in a 7-0 win over Stoughton at Canton Ice House on Feb. 12, Lynch became the Quincy/North Quincy all-time leader in goals, breaking Cassandra Davis’s mark of 125 goals as just a junior. After scoring 50 goals as a freshman, Maggie notched 38 in a COVID-shortened season before tallying 47 thus far through 19 games this season. Maggie needs 21 points to set the school record for career points, and 27 points to hit 200 for her career.

“She’s super humble — you wouldn’t even know how many goals she’s scored,” said seventh-year Quincy/North Quincy coach Jeff Craig. “She’s the most skilled kid that I’ve ever coached and the most humble kid that I’ve ever coached. I’ve had some incredible players come through the program, but she’s surpassed everything.”

For as much as Maggie has meant to the Quincy/North Quincy girls’ hockey program, she defers the limelight to her teammates.

In a 6-4 victory over Marshfield on Jan. 12 at Quincy Youth Arena, the junior from Quincy scored her 100th career goal, a remarkable achievement. Instead, Maggie and her father kept it a secret so that senior captain Maddie Bailey could be recognized for collecting her 100th career point, which turned out to be an assist to Maggie.

“We’re really close on and off the ice, so communication comes really easy for us,” Bailey said. “We always know where each other are. We live a street away from each other and have been friends since we were little.”

Maggie Lynch learned her scoring touch while watching her two older brothers play for Quincy High. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The 5-foot-5-inch Maggie centers Bailey, who plays left wing on the first line, and the two have exploded since being paired together. The two have been close since going to Broad Meadows Middle School together, and have combined to light up the scoreboard for Quincy/North Quincy (11-8). Maggie has added 11 assists to her 47 goals, while Bailey has accumulated 25 goals and 26 assists in 19 games.

The standout duo accounts for 75 percent of Quincy/North Quincy’s goals and have outscored 70 of the 93 other girls’ hockey teams in Massachusetts.

“Me and Maddie, we play well together because we trust each other,” Maggie said. “I feel confident giving her the puck because she always knows what to do with it.”

Maggie takes time to pay it forward to the next generation of girls’ hockey players, as well. Just as she had learned from older girls when she was in middle school, Maggie volunteers her time to play with middle school girls in the Quincy Youth program.

“It’s good for the girls to grow up and see her having the success that she is,” Mike Lynch said. “They can look up to her and be just like her if they continue to commit to the game.”

Said Maggie: “There were always girls that I would skate with that were older and I had always hoped to be like them. Now I want to be the same leader for these girls that they were for me.”

Jeff Craig said Maggie Lynch is the most skilled, as well as most humble, player he has coached in seven seasons with Quincy/North Quincy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ice chips

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.