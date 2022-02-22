After six-year fight, US Soccer settles equal-pay dispute with women’s national team

“This is a win for everyone, a win for US Soccer, players, women’s sports, and for women in general,” US Soccer president Cindy Cone said. “I’ll be the first to admit the federation has made mistakes in the past, and as a former player I definitely understand the frustration of being treated that way and dealing with my predecessor [Carlos Cordeiro]. This is just one step on the way toward rebuilding our relationship with the women’s team.”

It took six years, but the United States Women’s National Team campaign for equal pay has been resolved. US Soccer announced Tuesday it would pay the players $22 million to settle a case on appeal before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, plus $2 million to a players’ fund.

The agreement is contingent on ratification of a collective bargaining agreement for the women’s team.

“We definitely aren’t done,” said Weymouth-born US midfielder Sam Mewis. “This is a huge step in what we wanted to accomplish but it is contingent on us signing and ratifying the CBA and we are bargaining as we speak. We’ve been working really hard to achieve our goals, which are equality and fairnesss, respect and safety, club and country balance. This is a good time to convey these are the things we are fighting for and we are working with the men’s [Players’ Association] to make sure these deals are equal and fair. We are looking forward to making this official and hopefully ratifying a CBA soon.”

The USWNT players filed a claim with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. Oral arguments in the case, scheduled for March 7, have been requested to be removed.

US defender Becky Sauerbrunn said the men’s and women’s teams are working together.

“They are a proponent and they see the value of women being treated and paid equally to them,” Sauerbrunn said of the men’s team. “And we’re really thankful they are willing to join this fight with us.

A statement from US Soccer and the women’s team noted: “US Soccer has committed to providing an equal rate of pay going forward for the women’s and men’s national teams in all friendlies, including the World Cup.”

Part of the women’s team’s case has been based on comparisons of payouts from FIFA. After the 2014 World Cup, when the US men’s team received $8 million after reaching the second round. The women’s team was paid $2 million for winning the 2015 Women’s World Cup. The men’s World Cup is regarded as the globe’s most popular sporting competition and valued higher than the women’s version.

But US midfielder Megan Rapinoe called FIFA’s differing rewards “willful discrimination and willful negligence; in my opinion extremely bad business practice because the business of women’s football is exploding every single day and we see that. I think there’s a multi-prong pressure we can put on FIFA to do, ultimately, what is the right thing but is also the smart business practice as well.”

Rapinoe compared the settlement with US Soccer to the team’s 2019 Women’s World Cup championship.

“It was a Herculean task to win the World Cup, certainly in the fashion we did, with all we were fighting for off the field,” Rapinoe said. “This felt just as Herculean — or probably bigger in many ways. I’m excited about going forward. I look forward to a new US Soccer — we need a rebrand or a patch update.”

