Bruins are impressed with how Jeremy Swayman has handled a tricky season

Not wanting to put Swayman in an unfair position, general manager Don Sweeney and coach Bruce Cassidy discussed with him the possibility of Rask returning and what it might mean for Swayman.

That future, of course, depended on how healthy longtime goaltender Tuukka Rask would be after offseason hip surgery. Rask didn’t sign a contract for 2021-22 but remained close to the team with the hope of returning.

The Bruins were transparent with Jeremy Swayman going into the season. Swayman had made an impression in a brief introduction to the NHL a year ago, giving a glimpse of a promising future.

Advertisement

When that possibility became real in December, Swayman was prepared. He took his assignment to AHL Providence in stride. He had only one question.

“All he said to us when he went to Providence is, ‘If it doesn’t work out, do I have a chance to get back in the net and be the guy?’ ” Cassidy recalled.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Their answer: “Absolutely.”

Rask’s comeback bid officially ended Feb. 9 when he announced his retirement. But the Bruins had been without him since Jan. 24.

Swayman, his glass perpetually half-full, played five games in Providence with no complaints. When he returned to the NHL roster in January, the Bruins made good on their end of the arrangement, carving out opportunities for Swayman to prove himself between the pipes, and Swayman has responded.

In six games since Rask last took the ice, Swayman has played his best hockey of the season. He’s 3-1-1 with a .944 save percentage and a 1.60 goals-against average.

“And here he is, right?” Cassidy said.

Given the way Swayman has carried himself since he arrived, Cassidy wasn’t surprised that he was ready for the moment.

“Sway’s just who he is,” Cassidy said. “He knew he was up against it this year with the Tuukka situation, kept his head in the game, played well, kept trying to get better. And now you’re seeing sort of the other side of that all play out of him, saying, ‘OK, now it’s an opportunity to be my net.’ ”

Advertisement

Cassidy has been around long enough to see players who didn’t respond well to the complicated circumstances that can come with roster decisions.

“He’s a special kid that way,” Cassidy said. “There’s people that don’t handle that adversity as well — especially young ones — and you understand that.

“As a guy that came from the American League, spent a lot of time there, there’s a lot of explaining to young guys when they didn’t get the call when they felt they should have or had to stay when they felt they shouldn’t have.

“And it’s a little bit of the business sometimes where you’ve got to stay with it, and I think Sway has a good handle on that.”

Even if the situations around him get complicated, Swayman has kept things simple.

“I think it’s all thanks to the experience I’ve had this year,” Swayman said. “It’s obviously a lot of experiences, going up and down and different things not going your way sometimes.

“I’ve definitely learned to adapt and make sure that I’m staying in the moment and making sure that the next day’s a new day, taking the positives from the day before and forgetting about it — good or bad days. Making sure that I’m doing whatever I can to capture the day at hand and make the most of the opportunity.”

Advertisement

Navigating a comeback attempt by a stalwart of the organization is one thing. Add to it COVID protocols plus a midseason hiatus, and normalcy has been an illusion this season.

But for Swayman, this is as close to normal as the rookie has experienced.

“I’ve just been able to adapt a little more,” Swayman said. “Obviously, great mentors on the team, being able to spend more time with them at home and on the road, going through the ups and downs of a regular pro season.

“So I’m super happy with all the experiences I’ve had this year and looking forward to many more.”

A sign of Cassidy’s trust in Swayman was his decision to start him Monday against Colorado after going to him in three of the four games on the recent road trip. Swayman answered the call by stopping 28 of 29 shots in a 5-1 win.

If there was a stretch this season that was particularly trying for Swayman, you’d never know it based on his persistent positivity.

“He also doesn’t lack confidence, knows he can play in the league, that helps,” Cassidy said. “His start last year in Boston, the numbers he put up, going into the summer, he was like, ‘I can do this.’

“That’s half the battle, as well, the mental part of it. Can I do it or not? He has a belief in himself. I think all those things are what makes him a good goaltender.”

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.