Daniil Medvedev moves into second round in Acapulco; a win will move him to No. 1 in tennis

Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open and was a runner-up to Rafael Nadal last month at the Australian Open, is playing in Mexico for the first time.

The 26-year-old Russian can overtake Novak Djokovic and move into top spot if he wins the title here.

ACAPULCO — Daniil Medvedev continued his pursuit of the No. 1 ranking with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire Tuesday to move into the second round at the Mexican Open.

“It’s not easy to come back after some rest and some time off competition,” said Medvedev, who rallied from a break down in the second set for victory. “I managed to fight until the end against a very tough opponent and I’m happy that I managed to win.”

Advertisement

He’ll play either Alex Hernandez or Pablo Andujar in the next round.

If he wins this tournament, or if he reaches the Acapulco final and Djokovic does not win the title at Dubai, Medvedev will become the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to hold the top spot since 2004.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

He admitted he´s thinking about the milestone but acknowledged that it might not happen next week.

“I know that in the next three tournaments it can be a possibility and that´s why I’m going to try to do this, because it´s not a dream anymore, it´s a goal,” he said. “And I will try to play well in the next three tournaments to achieve it.”

The likely biggest challenge for Medvedev in Mexico could be fourth-seeded Nadal, who opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla.

Nadal, who has won three titles in Acapulco (2005, 2013 and 2020) will play against Stefan Kozlov, another lucky loser, on Wednesday.

Medvedev could face Nadal in the Acapulco semifinals. Nadal rallied to win the final at Melbourne Park in five sets to capture a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Federer and Djokovic. It also prevented Medvedev from becoming the first man in the Open era to win his second major title at the very next Grand Slam event.

Advertisement



