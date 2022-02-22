EMass girls’ hockey: King Philip’s Morgan Cunningham headlines Players of the Week

Morgan Cunningham, King Philip — Consistency has been key for the senior captain, who netted four goals over three games for King Philip, including a tally in a solid 3-1 win over Norwood. The Warriors are sporting an impressive eight-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.
McKenna Doucette, Natick — The Redhawks closed out their regular season with a bang, earning a 3-2 overtime victory over Bay State Conference rival Braintree, avenging a previous 4-3 overtime loss to the Wamps. Doucette led her squad to victory, netting the game winner with 48 seconds remaining on the clock.
Lily Pregent, Bishop Fenwick — The junior scored the eventual game winner 11 seconds into the third period to lift Bishop Fenwick past Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading and give the Crusaders their first Carlin Cup title since its inception in 2016.
Madison Vittands, Austin Prep — After three periods of back-and-forth hockey, No. 1 Austin Prep and No. 2 Duxbury were knotted at two goals apiece. The sophomore forward was the hero in overtime, scoring the game-winning goal with just three seconds remaining in the extra frame.
Jess Widdop, Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro — The senior captain starred in net for the Warriors, making 35 saves en route to a well-earned 4-0 victory over nonleague opponent Dedham.