EMass girls’ hockey: King Philip’s Morgan Cunningham headlines Players of the Week

Morgan Cunningham, King Philip — Consistency has been key for the senior captain, who netted four goals over three games for King Philip, including a tally in a solid 3-1 win over Norwood. The Warriors are sporting an impressive eight-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.

McKenna Doucette, Natick — The Redhawks closed out their regular season with a bang, earning a 3-2 overtime victory over Bay State Conference rival Braintree, avenging a previous 4-3 overtime loss to the Wamps. Doucette led her squad to victory, netting the game winner with 48 seconds remaining on the clock.