First steps on the road to the US Open in Brookline will be taken this week

“You’re looking way too far ahead if you’re getting excited for that already,” Parziale said Tuesday. “It doesn’t matter where the tournament is until you get through that last day of qualifying.”

But Parziale won’t allow himself to think about the championship yet. He has to qualify first.

The 122nd US Open this June 16-19 could be a home game of sorts for Matt Parziale, a 34-year-old amateur. The Country Club in Brookline is not his home course, but it’s just 27 miles from his house in Brockton, and Parziale certainly can count on plenty of local support if he plays in the event.

The road to Brookline begins Wednesday, when the US Golf Association will begin accepting online applications for US Open qualifying via its website, champs.usga.org. Registration lasts through April 13, and to be eligible, golfers must have a handicap not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

In last summer’s US Open at Torrey Pines, 68 of the 156 golfers played their way into the field via qualifying, with the other 88 earning exemptions. The USGA received 9,069 entries last year, with the record of 10,127 set in 2014.

Last week, the USGA announced 109 sites to host local qualifying, which will take place April 25-May 23. Four local qualifiers will be held in New England:

▪ May 2 at Foxborough Country Club and Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, Conn.

▪ May 9 at The Golf Club at Oxford Greens in Oxford, Conn.

▪ May 17 at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown.

California will host 14 qualifiers and Florida will host 13. Qualifiers also will be held at Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, and RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario.

The USGA will then hold 36-hole final qualifiers at 11 locations — nine in the US and one each in Japan and Canada — between May 23 and June 6. The closest final qualifying spot to New England is the June 6 event in Purchase, N.Y., at Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club.

Only twice in the championship’s first 121 years did the champion come through local and final qualifying: Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969).

Parziale, the 2017 Massachusetts Amateur champion, has appeared in two US Opens. His win at the 2017 Mid-Amateur Championship earned him an exemption to the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he tied for 48th and shared low-amateur honors. Parziale then qualified for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, where he did not make the cut.

Parziale also played in the 2018 Masters, and he hopes this spring to earn his way to his fourth career major.

“It’s never enough,” Parziale said of playing in majors. “I just love to compete at the highest level possible, and [US Open qualifying] is a chance every year to do that on one of the biggest stages of golf.”

Parziale, a former Brockton firefighter who now works as a risk adviser in an insurance firm in Wellesley, said he plans to play in the local qualifier at Taconic, and if he advances, the final qualifier in New York. But after not getting through local qualifying last year, Parziale knows not to think about Brookline yet.

“To get to the US Open, a lot of luck, a lot of preparation needs to go into it,” he said. “If I start getting ahead of myself now, it’s not a good thing. I just want to get prepared and hopefully have some luck that day and be the best I can.”

This June’s championship will mark the fourth time that the US Open will be held at The Country Club, one of five founding members of the USGA. The three previous Opens, in 1913, 1963, and 1988, all were decided in playoffs.

The 122nd US Open also will be the 17th USGA championship held at The Country Club, and the first since the 2013 US Amateur.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.