It’s not too soon to look ahead to next season in local men’s college basketball

The best cure for that depressing thought is to look ahead to next season … most of the time, anyway. Keeping in mind that the specter of the unpredictable transfer portal can change things in an instant, here’s what the possibilities are for 2022-23.

Men’s college basketball fans in Massachusetts have run out of hope. There’s really nothing left to play for, with the possible exception of Boston University in the Patriot League tournament. Otherwise, this season is over.

DeMarr Langford and Jaeden Zackery will be back for a second season in the backcourt. There is potential there for significant improvement. I’m not sure about Kanye Jones, who will be a sophomore.

Up front, the potential of Quinten Post, T.J. Bickerstaff, and Justin Vander Baan does not look promising. Fans have to hope that this year’s top recruit, Gianni Thompson, makes a big jump and that next season’s top recruit, Prince Alibge, will make a difference quickly. Alibge is from Minneapolis; not sure what his musical abilities are.

The other recruits are 6-5 guards D.J. Hand and Chas Kelley, plus 6-10 Armani Mighty.

UMass

The biggest question might be on the sidelines. We’ll know in a few weeks whether athletic director Ryan Banford is going to give coach Matt McCall more time after five seasons of not being able to move the Minutemen upward in the Atlantic 10. That will affect everything.

Talented guards Noah Fernandes, T.J. Weeks, and Javohn Garcia will be returning; I still believe that holds a lot of potential. One could not say the same thing about the possible frontcourt returnees and, right now, there are no commitments from high school players for next season.

Harvard

The Crimson will be losing leading scorer Noah Kirkwood plus useful role players Kale Catchings, Mason Forbes, and Spencer Freedman. Everyone else could return, and if forward Chris Ledlum can stay healthy, he could be an all-Ivy League player. Frenchman Louis Lesmond will be a sophomore and could have a breakout season.

I find it hard to believe that a Tommy Amaker-coached team will have a repeat of 2021-22.

Northeastern

A healthy team would be the first order of business, and then maybe a true point guard from the transfer portal to alleviate ballhandling problems. Two starters will depart, Shaq Walters and Nikola Djogo, but there are returning players who can play a big part in an improved season.

That starts with guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who missed almost all of this season because of a shoulder injury, and big man Chris Doherty. Forwards Jahmyl Telfort and Coleman Stucke are both offensive threats, especially with a point guard who can deliver the ball to them.

Joe Pridgen, a 6-5 swingman, should help, too. He might have been the only transfer in the universe who had to sit out last season.

Boston University

The Terriers will be losing five-year players and leading scorers in Javante McCoy and Sukhmail Mathon, but three starters — potential all-league-caliber forward Walter Whyte, guard Jonas Harper, and swingman Fletcher Tynen — will have their chance to be fifth-year players. Their return will make the Terriers one of the favorites to win the Patriot League.

Coach Joe Jones will need a little more than that, but there are solutions on the roster. The most important will be big men Malcolm Chimezie and Nevin Zink, who have to improve enough to replace Mathon. Guard Daman Tate still has some unrealized potential; he could be a factor if he fulfills it.

Jones also signed three big men — Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, Otto Landrum, and Nicolo Nobili — plus guard Ben Roy for next season’s freshman class.

Holy Cross

The Cross was definitely improved this season, and another move forward could be expected with the players who are eligible to return. That starts with forward Gerrale Gates, who could return as a fifth-year player and would be one of the top players in the Patriot League. Guard Kyrell Luc had an excellent freshman season and has potential to be even better. Other key returnees would be guard Bo Montgomery and Caleb Kenney.

UMass Lowell

The River Hawks should return their three leading scorers: Everette Hammond, Max Brooks and Kalil Thomas. Plus, forward Connor Withers should be healthy enough to play a full season. He was limited to three games this season.

Merrimack

The Warriors have been disappointing but next season they could return their top five scorers. The most important one is forward Jordan Minor, who with some improvement would be a candidate for Player of the Year in the NEC. Point guard Mikey Watkins is also eligible to return as a fifth-year player.

Coach Joe Gallo is pleased with his new recruits, point guard Javon Bennett and combo guard Chevalier Emery.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.