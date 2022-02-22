J.C. Jackson says he has yet to hear from the Patriots about a new contract

Slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month, cornerback J.C. Jackson said he has yet to hear from the Patriots about a new deal.
Jackson told NBC Sports Boston that no one from the team has reached out about a contract.
“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”
Jackson, 26, led New England with eight interceptions last season, and he has 25 picks in his four years with the Patriots. The 25 interceptions ties the NFL record for the most interceptions in the first four seasons.
Jackson could be a candidate to receive the franchise tag, which is estimated to be $17.3 million in 2022. The franchise tag window opened Tuesday.
Jackson said he would be open to being tagged.
“I love the game,” said Jackson. “If they tag me, I’m going to go out there and play.”