Joe Judge is a dubious choice as Mac Jones’s tutor, and other thoughts

1. With the reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about Patriots coach Bill Belichick leaning on prodigal assistants Matt Patricia (offensive line) and Joe Judge (working with quarterbacks) to fill key roles on a remade offensive coaching staff in the wake of the departure of Josh McDaniels, it feels like kissing his Super Bowl rings and genuflecting are the most important coaching qualities in Foxborough.

Belichick is going in the same direction with the coaching staff that he went with player procurement. In 2017, there was a quote attributed to him by certified FOB (Friend of Belichick) Urban Meyer after they appeared at a coaching clinic. “He said, ‘At this point in my career, I want to coach guys I like. I want to coach guys I want to be around, and that’s it.’ He said, ‘I’m not going to coach anybody else,’ ” according to Meyer.

Building a roster or a coaching staff with yes men and sycophants is a recipe for disaster.

Patricia will be fine. He played center and guard in college and was an assistant offensive line coach in 2005. But Judge is wholly unqualified to tutor Mac Jones. He did zero for Daniel Jones in his disastrous stint as New York Giants head coach, with Giants owner John Mara saying the organization has “done everything possible to screw [Jones] up.”

That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for turning over Mac’s development to Judge, who in his final game as Giants coach dialed up back-to-back QB sneaks on second and 11 from his 2 and third and 9 from his 4. That’s more conservative than a Kentucky senator.

2. The best-case scenario for the Patriots is that the current offensive coaching set-up is a one-year placeholder until Belichick Buddy Nick Saban is willing to part with Bill O’Brien. Belichick and Saban don’t poach from each other.

Alabama is a prime contender to return to the College Football Playoff title game with Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young. Young will be draft-eligible after this season. Saban might sign off on O’Brien leaving for a return engagement as Patriots offensive coordinator after the 2022 season.

3. Belichick’s decision to elevate Matt Groh to director of player personnel, replacing Dave Ziegler, over Eliot Wolf seems odd. Wolf was assistant general manager in Cleveland for two seasons and previously was … director of player personnel for the Green Bay Packers in 2015 before a title change to director of football operations for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. His input and outside experience have aided the Patriots.

Groh has enjoyed a meteoric rise. In a little over three seasons, he has elevated from college area scout to director of player personnel. This feels like Belichick insulating himself with more folks who are beholden to him and unlikely to deviate from the program.

4. At the NFL Scouting Combine in 2009, a then-Patriots scout suggested keeping an eye on Brian Flores because he was “the next Mike Tomlin.” Now, Flores is working for Tomlin as a Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebacker coach. It’s a win-win.

Flores will be in a position to polish his interpersonal skills as a head coach, learning from one of the best in the biz in Tomlin, who deserves a Nobel Prize for coaching Antonio Brown as long as he did.

Tomlin, who endured some criticism for not hiring a single Black coordinator until he promoted Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator this offseason, will benefit from one of the league’s best defensive minds and aiding Flores’s legal crusade for racial equality.

5. Professional athletes, they’re just like us. Jackie Bradley Jr., diehard Rams fan, who knew?

I ran into JBJ at the Rams postgame Super Bowl party. The classy outfielder was on cloud nine. The 2018 American League Championship Series MVP said he had been a Rams fan since he was a kid in Richmond, Va. Marshall Faulk and “The Greatest Show on Turf” caught his wide-eyed wonder.

6. A popular cross-sport comparison for JBJ has been Celtics defensive wizard Marcus Smart over the years. But they have very different personas. On JJ Redick’s popular “The Old Man & the Three” podcast, the brash Smart proclaimed the 2018 Celtics would’ve beaten the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals if they hadn’t, you know, shot 7 of 39 from 3-point range in Game 7 of the Eastern finals on their home floor. Smart shot 1 for 10 overall in that loss to Cleveland.

He acknowledged that his shooting traditionally has been a shortcoming, but couldn’t help himself: “But let’s not forget I still hold the record for most threes in a game in a Celtics uniform.”

Eye roll. The difference between JBJ and Smart is that one has actually been an All-Star (Bradley, 2016) and the other acts as though he’s a perennial one.

7. The 11-year-old inside me was weeping watching New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin take the NBA Slam Dunk contest crown by default in an event that featured more levity than levitation, more risibility than high-risers.

The NBA needs to entice young stars such as Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards to make the dunk contest great again or it needs to reformat it. Posterization dunks are shared on social media and made into memes. Revamp the contest by forcing contestants to meet at the rim and dunk on each other.

Barring that or better contestants, the dunk contest needs to go the way of the beeper.

8. No Spoked-Believers should be complaining about Bruins winger Brad Marchand having to serve his full six-game suspension for punching and stick-jabbing Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. Marchand has a reputation, one he has earned. He crosses the line with the same aplomb that he puts pucks past the goal line.

We’re all responsible for our past actions. That’s essentially what NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in denying Marchand’s appeal. Bettman pointed out that no active player has been suspended more times than Marchand (eight) and that he also has been fined four times for physical fouls. Bettman excluded a fine for diving/embellishment.

9. The one truth that sports owners never seem to learn in labor negotiations is that the players aren’t merely your employees and your collective bargaining adversaries. They’re the product. Hopefully, Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball can heed this.

The MLB product has become devalued by ownership structures and strictures. The owners routed the union and Tony Clark at the bargaining table last time, but they put in place a structure that dimmed the lights shining on the game’s brightest stars. It’s time to remedy that, because total victory for the owners is a loss for baseball.

10. Ego and conference pride prevailed over common sense with College Football Playoff expansion. Now, we’re locked into the current four-team format through the 2025 season. A common-sense compromise between the 12-team plan and the current format would’ve been expanding to six teams for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. This would’ve given the CFP a chance to test drive an expanded format before deciding if the way to go is eight, 10, or 12 teams.

All the power brokers agree that the playoff should be expanded. It was greedily trying to grease the skids for a place at the table (hello, automatic bids for conference champions) that derailed expansion and the greater good.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.