Led by Kate Olenik, Medfield girls’ basketball effort adds up to big victory over Oliver Ames

“This team has progressed so much since the beginning of the season,” Olenik said. “It was so much fun. We were so pumped for the game and it was just a big win.”

The 5-foot-9-inch guard fills her game with sharp angles, be it driving to the basket, cutting behind a defender or using a screen to free up a 3-pointer. Olenik finished with a game-high 26 points Tuesday as the No. 19 Warriors stormed to a 64-46 victory over fifth-ranked Oliver Ames in the Spartan Classic championship matchup at St. Mary’s in Lynn.

Olenik embodied an aggressive tone set collectively by the Warriors (16-3), who outhustled the Tigers (17-2) on the glass and kept energy high. After closing the first half with a slim 29-27 edge, Medfield used a 19-8 third quarter to break the contest open.

“The key for us today, and we talked about it: Rebounding, taking care of the basketball, and taking good shots — not forcing too many things,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said.

Medfield's Hannah Sampson goes under the defense of Oliver Ames's Sophia Krinsky as she gets off a shot. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Senior captain Annie McCarthy joined Olenik in the long-range storm, raining down four 3-pointers in her 16-point effort. Medfield made eight triples as a unit. Oliver Ames matched the perimeter volume, but not the accuracy, as the Tigers struggled to find quality paint chances. Caroline Peper (15 points) and Jasmyn Cooper (14) spearheaded the Tigers in the loss.

The Warriors have won 15 of their last 16 contests, with the lone defeat coming against third-ranked Norwood. Nickerson says Tuesday’s win proves they belong in the D2 state title conversation.

“We’re pretty battle-tested. We’ve had a good year,” he said.

Medfield has one more nonleague game Thursday — coincidentally against the same Tigers. Nickerson expects to mix up some schemes in the final clash before the tournament begins.

“We’re going to try something else against them on Thursday and see if it works, because I’m pretty sure we’re going to see them again in the tournament,” he said.

In addition to her game-high 26 points, Medfield's Kate Olenik played strong defense in knocking the ball away from Jasmyn Cooper of Oliver Ames. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

North Quincy 53, Duxbury 52 — The No. 7 Raiders (22-0) withstood a late surge to cement the first undefeated regular season in program history.

Sophomore standout Orlagh Gormley scored 26 points as visiting North Quincy built a 24-22 halftime advantage, extended it 37-24 through three, and held the Dragons (11-10) off in the final seconds.

“It means everything to get from where we started to where we are now,” Gormley said. “We all knew we could do it. We just had to prove to everyone else that we could, and we did.”

Fellow sophomore standout Molly Donovan led Duxbury with 26 points of her own and Lucy Laviolette played strong defense on Gormley. Despite the loss, the Dragons believe they proved to themselves and others that they can contend in the Division 2 tournament.

“I couldn’t be happier about that game,” Donovan said. “Obviously a win would have secured it, but I think we played so well. That was the best game we’ve played all season.”

Dover-Sherborn 49, Martha’s Vineyard 26 — Sophomore forward Brooke Canty (9 points) led a balanced attack for the Raiders (11-7) in the nonleague win. Sophomore guards Drew Hussar and Avery O’Connell added 7 points apiece.

Middleborough 51, Apponequet 39 — Senior forward Shaunna Gallagher (20 points) and senior guard Alexandra Williams (12) were in double figures for the Sachems (12-9) in the nonconference victory.

North Andover 58, Reading 44 — Hannah Martin (19 points, 8 rebounds) and Jackie Rogers (13 points, 5 rebounds) helped the Scarlet Knights (10-8) advance to the Gieras Games championship and secure a berth in the state tournament.

Norton 49, Bellingham 38 — Emma Cochrane (13 points) and Carly McDonald (11 points) led the Lancers (11-9) to a Tri-Valley League win. Mikayler Patch chipped in 5 points as the only senior on senior night.

Sutton 37, Hopedale 34 — Theresa Sartiah put up 18 points, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go for the Suzies (8-12) to take the quarterfinal win over the Blue Raiders in the CMADA Tournament.

Walpole 62, Foxborough 53 — Junior Brooke Walonis scored 20 points, earning Tournament MVP honors while leading the No. 20 Timberwolves (16-4) to victory in the Warrior Winter Classic. Junior Haley Brigham (15 points) and freshman Izzy Adams (14 points, 7 assists) helped deliver the win.

Whitman-Hanson 59, Lynn English 38 — The 11th-ranked Panthers (19-2) stormed to a win in the championship bout in the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s, holding the Bulldogs (18-3) to 16 points in the first half. Junior forward Abby Martin led Whitman-Hanson with 20 points, and seniors Rosie MacKinnon and Meg Stone each tallied 10. Senior guard Rosie Chheang had 12 points for Lynn English in the loss.

Boys’ basketball

Cathedral 74, Brookline 40 — Sophomore Julian Webb (17 points) and junior Wesley Odiase (15 points) led the Panthers (8-11) to a nonleague win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 52, Medfield 47 — Junior Kyle Mello scored 19 points to lead the Falcons (14-6) to victory in the consolation game of the Foxborough Tournament.

Fenway 82, Madison Park 60 — Senior forward Tahjae Sharp (20 points, 10 rebounds) led the Panthers (10-6) to the Boston City League win. Junior guards TJ Cope (20 points, 8 assists) and Jaden Scott (19 points) were pivotal for the visitors.

Malden Catholic 71, Charlestown 62 — Senior Tony Felder scored 23 points, and sophomore Bo Moody scored all of his 11 points in the second half to lead the No. 3 Lancers (17-2) to a nonleague win to close out the regular season.

Marshfield 60, Dennis-Yarmouth 49 — Senior Connor Walden (18 points) and junior James Leach (14 points) led the Rams (14-6) to a nonleague win.

Quincy 48, Milton 42 — Senior Malik Lawson and sophomore Caleb Parsons-Gomes each scored 15 points to lift the Presidents (1-19) to a consolation victory in the Moscardelli Tournament.

Saint Joseph Prep 90, St. Bernard’s 52 — Kendric Diaz and Nate Robertson each scored 22 points to lead the Phoenix (17-1) to a nonleague victory.

Salem 56, Peabody 50 — Senior Treston Abreu (23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals) posted a double-double to lead the Witches (16-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory, marking Salem coach Tom Doyle’s 300th career win.

Scituate 59, Pembroke 36 — Junior Jimmy Tolton and senior Johnny Kinsley (10 points each) and senior Keegan Sullivan (8 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) led the Sailors (15-5) to a Patriot League win.

Somerset Berkley 59, Falmouth 42 — Senior guard Brennan Blaser notched a career high with 31 points in the win for the Raiders (11-9) in the consolation game of the Couto Crosby Tournament.

