Plenty of buzz around North Reading boys’ hockey after Jeffrey Hayes Memorial Tournament championship

“We’ve been going to this tournament for 11 years. This is only our second time winning it, so that’s special,” coach Brian McAuliffe said.

Senior forward Nicholas Albano opened up the scoring for the Hornets (13-4-2), sophomore forward Duncan Gulino added a goal, and senior forward Andrew Daley potted the empty netter, guiding them to the championship win.

North Reading captured the championship of the annual Jeffrey Hayes Memorial Tournament with a 3-0 victory over host Sandwich on Tuesday at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

Freshman goalie Blake McMeniman came up big in the tournament semifinal — officially a 1-1 tie with Nantucket that North Reading won in a shootout to advance to the title game. Senior captain and tournament MVP Samuel Elliott stood on his head in the final with a 33-save shutout.

“Right now we have three lines playing really well, four really top-notch defensemen who are the core of our success, and two outstanding goalies,” McAuliffe said. “It’s the fewest amount of players we’ve had in a long time, but they’re good quality.”

After the empty-net goal, McAuliffe sent freshman forward Mike Pittore, who is autistic, onto the ice to finish the game. It’s not Pittore’s first appearance, as he played and recorded an assist Saturday against Northeast.

“He’s a great kid, the whole team treats him well,” McAuliffe said. “He skates well and plays well.”

“[When he came into the game], there was not a dry eye in the place.”

Abington 3, Middleborough 2 — Senior Spencer Merrick made 33 saves and the Green Wave (7-12-1) prevailed in their regular-season finale, a South Shore League road win at Bridgewater Ice Arena. The top line of sophomores Evan St. Martin (game-winner), Hunter Grafton and junior Jake Quinn had a goal and assist apiece.

Braintree 6, Walpole 1 — Senior Garrett Coughlin had two goals and three assists as the Wamps (15-3-2) cruised in their Bay State Herget regular-season finale at Zapustas Rink in Randolph. Juniors Nick Fasano and Charlie DiMartino had a goal and assist each, junior captain Nolan Leonard added a goal, as did junior Kyle Hutchinson.

Canton 6, Boston Latin 2 — The No. 11 Bulldogs (18-2-1) got balanced scoring as they closed the regular season with a nonleague win at Metropolis Rink. Senior captains Sean Connolly and Eamon Kelly, as well as senior Tommy Phaneuf, juniors AJ Thomas and Jack DiGirolamo, and sophomore Brendan Tourgee all scored for Canton.

Medfield 9, Ashland 2 — Junior forward Kevin Arthur’s goal sparked a rally by the Warriors (11-6-1), who pulled away for the win at Sgt. Pirelli Veteran’s Arena in Franklin.

Milton 8, Billerica 3 — Junior captain Jimmy Fallon had two goals and an assist and senior Owen Radley two goals to lead the Wildcats (13-7) in the opening round of the Irish-American Shootout at Woburn’s O’Brien Rink. Junior Owen McHugh had four assists for Milton, which faces Woburn in Thursday’s championship game (2 p.m.).

Norwell 3, Triton 0 — Quinn Devin posted the shutout and the Clippers got goals from Max Maiellano, Austin Shea and Declan Devin to capture the Fournier Division championship of the Newburyport Bank Classic at Graf Rink. Norwell finishes the regular season 18-1, and likely will be the No. 1 seed in Division 4 when tournament pairings are announced Saturday.

Pope Francis 4, Catholic Memorial 0 — Sophomore forward Derek Rhodes broke the ice for the Cardinals (12-5-1), junior defenseman Colin Foyle, freshman forward Nick Petkovich, and junior forward Josh Iby tallied goals, and Pope Francis advanced to the championship game of the Cardinal Classic at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Shrewsbury 1 — Jack Beauregard scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in a three-goal second period as the Pioneers (5-14-1) toppled their crosstown rivals in the Bresnahan Division consolation game of the Newburyport Bank Classic. Zach Jennings added a goal and two assists, Daniel Menyalkin a goal and assist, and Evan Parente a goal for St. John’s. Liam Tenney made 20 saves.

St. Mary’s 2, Central Catholic 1 — After giving up a game-tying shorthanded goal in the second period, the Spartans (10-7-4) rallied in the third, and senior captain Jake Desmarais scored the game winner to reach the final of the Cardinal Classic at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

“When you give up a shorthanded goal it changes momentum,” coach Mark Lee said. “They came out fired up. I was proud of how we came fighting back, settled in, and just kept punching away until we got the game-winner. It was an up-and-down, very good game.”

Desmarais and junior forward Brady Bullock each recorded a goal and an assist. Senior Owen Giangrande made 33 saves to earn the win.

Added Lee: “To beat a really good team like Central, it took all aspects of the game. This was two very evenly matched teams and we were lucky to come out on top.”

Tewksbury 7, Wilmington 1 — Sophomore Matt Cooke scored a pair of goals and the Redmen (16-2) cruised to victory against their neighboring rivals in a nonleague matchup at Ristuccia Memorial Arena in Wilmington.

Girls’ hockey

Marshfield 2, Framingham 2 — Freshmen dominated the Inclusion Cup semifinal game at Loring Arena, as Framingham forward Maggie Robinson scored both the team’s goals, but Marshfield forward Kayla Leonard scored both goals (unassisted) for the Rams (4-13-1), and then added the shootout winner.

“She has a very unique talent finding holes in the net and reading it very well, finishing her shots,” said Rams coach Elizabeth Cohen. “It’s fun to watch her hands do the magic.”

Robinson tied the game with just 25 seconds left in regulation, but eighth-grade goalie Morgan Murphy didn’t allow any more, keeping a clean sheet in overtime and the shootout to get the win.

“I was really impressed by our defensive play,” Cohen said. “We really did a good job keeping them to the outside and keeping them from our net.

“We really have jelled together recently after our wins against Hingham and Norwell. They’re finding their stride. We had a rough start with COVID, but we’re trying to make a run of it to finish off this year.”

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 7, Reading 0 — Sophomore Allison Corrieri had a goal and four assists, and goalie Max Anderson had 16 saves for her fifth shutout of the year for Acton-Boxborough (15-4-2) against the Rockets in the Hingham Hockey Showcase at Pilgrim Arena.

Medway/Ashland 5, Leominster 0 — Junior Emilie Infanger (goal, two assists), freshman Lauren Bosworth (goal, assist), and senior Maggie Lester (goal, assist) paced Medway/Ashland (12-6-1) to a nonleague win at Loring Arena in the Inclusion Cup semifinals. Seniors Katie Crews and Carolyn Schairer contributed a goal apiece and freshman Ella McCann notched her second shutout of the season.

Newburyport 6, Medford 1 — Sophomore Kayla Gibbs (goal, two assists) and eighth-grader Olivia Wilson (goal, assist) paced the Clippers (10-8-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Henry Graf Skating Rink. Senior Emma Gabriel, junior Hannah Gross, sophomore Abby Stauss, and senior captain Grace Kelleher added a goal apiece.

Nobles 2, Dexter Southfield 0 — Junior Ellie Mabardy (two goals) led Nobles (22-0-3) to an Independent School League win. Anya Zupkofska contributed 22 saves, her 12th shutout of the season.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, St. Mary’s 0 — Junior Lily Prendergast recorded a shutout and freshman Devon Moore and junior Ava O’Donahue added a goal and an assist apiece for the No. 8 Cougars (11-5-3) in the Hingham Hockey Showcase at Pilgrim Arena.

Wrestling state finals on the move

Because of the snowstorm predicted to hit Massachusetts throughout Friday, the MIAA announced that the boys’ all-state and girls’ state wrestling championships are being pushed back one day. The two-day event now will be held Saturday and Sunday at Game On Fitchburg.

According to a release from MIAA assistant director Phil Napolitano, an updated schedule and other tournament details will be sent to member schools by the end of the day Wednesday.

The girls’ state tournament will run concurrently with the boys’ tournament Saturday and Sunday. All participants will be required to weigh in before the start of competition Saturday.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.