St. Mary’s girls’ basketball relishes Classic postseason tune-up, tournament championship on home court

The Spartans survived a valiant Pentucket push to win the Spartan Classic championship game they hosted, 63-57. Led by clutch shooting from Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s (20-3) ended its season on a high note and now prepares for the state tournament.

“That overtime, those four minutes, just became that much more critical in terms of getting a winning result, just for the momentum of our team heading into the tournament,” Newhall said.

LYNN — St. Mary’s girls’ basketball coach Jeff Newhall is typically stoic on the sidelines. Tuesday’s overtime thriller against Pentucket, however, had even him jumping, skipping and pumping his fists on the sidelines during critical moments.

Morgen, a junior transfer from Swampscott, canned a deep 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT, then drilled another from the corner to open the extra frame.

“I just looked at the clock, and there was only a couple of seconds winding down,” she said. “So I just pulled it.”

The guard finished with 20 points and earned tournament MVP honors. Junior Kellyn Preira scored a team-high 22 points.

Pentucket (16-3) gave St. Mary’s everything it had. Abby Dube (23 points) rained five triples and Lana Mickelson (18 points) battled in the paint. St. Mary’s junior star Yirsy Queliz got into foul trouble early, prompting Newhall to turn to bench contributors such as AJ Hyacinthe to fill the gaps.

For St. Mary’s, the victory is a proud individual achievement and a necessary learning experience as the Spartans return to a state tournament atmosphere.

“Going into the tournament, playing tighter teams, better teams, bigger teams, is all going to help us in the long run,” Newhall said.

Newhall, also the school’s athletic director, wraps up oversight of a massive 24-team Spartan Classic spanning both boys’ and girls’ squads. He believes it was a much-needed event as the hoops community continues to return to normalcy.

“It just felt like high school basketball, again,” Newhall said. “Just teams from all over the state, here in our gym.”