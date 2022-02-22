‘Wait, did you play with Bill Russell?’ The quiet, impactful substitute teaching career of Celtics legend Sam Jones.

The basketball icons were familiar to Justin Kyei-Baffour, a sixth-grader watching at home in Derwood, Md. Then Celtics legend Sam Jones was introduced, and Kyei-Baffour could hardly believe it.

The NBA’s 50 greatest players of all-time were introduced during a ceremony at the 1997 All-Star Game in Cleveland. They wore customized leather jackets and stepped onto platforms on the court when their names were announced.

“You look up, and there’s your substitute teacher getting his jacket as one of the best players ever,” Kyei-Baffour said.

To Bostonians and sports fans, Jones is best known as a five-time All-Star who won 10 NBA titles with the Celtics from 1957-69 before entering the Basketball Hall of Fame and having his No. 24 raised to Boston Garden’s rafters.

But to public school students in Montgomery County, Md. in the 1990s and early 2000s, he was simply Mr. Jones, the gentle and caring substitute teacher who carried a briefcase, wore a suit, and attached a paper clip to his tie. It was a chapter of his life that was mostly unknown outside of this suburban Washington, DC, community, and Jones preferred it that way.

“My dad was a people person,” said Jones’s son, Aubre. “I think when you’re a pro athlete and retired in your 30s, what are you going to do the rest of your life, just sit around the house? You want to do something. And one thing he found to be pretty rewarding is the ability to drive five miles to one of the local schools and teach.”

When Jones died at the age of 88 on Dec. 30, it rattled the NBA community but also had an impact in Maryland, where memories and tales were rekindled by Jones’s former students and co-workers.

There were stories about his occasional shooting displays, which typically involved dress shoes and few misses. And there were stories about his caring side, such as when he would walk an older woman to her car after she sold tickets at local high school basketball games.

“He was this big, important guy, literally and figuratively, who had an incredible basketball career, and here he was basically donating his time and giving back to the community as a role model and an educator in a way that made a difference,” said Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan, who worked with Jones as a substitute teacher at Gaithersburg Middle School. “It makes me smile to think about what a lovely man he was.”

When Jones’s students found out about his NBA career, they usually asked what in the world he was doing at their school. Jones would smile and say he had always wanted to teach, and he was too old to guard basketball players anymore, anyway.

David Polio was at Sligo Middle school in Beltsville, Md., in 1995 when his math teacher told the class about Jones’s place in basketball history. The students were skeptical at first, so the teacher showed them a famous picture of Jones wielding a stool during a dust-up with Chamberlain, the 76ers star center, during the 1962 Eastern Division finals.

Sam Jones (left) famously grabbed a stool during an altercation with Wilt Chamberlain in a 1962 playoff game. Paul J. Connell

Then one day Jones provided proof in person when he walked into Polio’s gym class and smoothly drilled a few 3-pointers.

“I was like, ‘This old guy’s still got it,’” Polio said. “Everybody was cheering him on as he was making shots and just laughing about it.”

Colin Han said he and his classmates learned that Jones was an NBA superstar on the same day they received their class pictures at White Oak Middle School in Silver Spring. Han asked Jones to sign one of his photos, and now has an 8-by-12 of himself as a 13-year-old autographed by one of the best basketball players there ever was.

Jones was happy to share details about his illustrious basketball career, but he certainly didn’t flaunt them.

Andrew Shea said Jones filled in for his English teacher during his junior year at John F. Kennedy High in Glenmont. Jones mentioned that he’d played in the NBA, and after some prodding said he was a Boston Celtic.

“And I was like, ‘Wait, did you play with Bill Russell?’” Shea said. “And he said, ‘Oh, sure, really great friend of mine.’ I was star-struck. We talked for 20 minutes and then I shook his hand and said it was an honor.”

Rony Castellanos, who also attended Kennedy, told Jones that his family was from Boston. Jones took off the championship ring he was wearing that day — he had 10 to choose from — and slid it onto Castellanos’s finger.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Castellanos said. “It was like a paperweight on me.”

When Antonio Francis was a sophomore on the junior varsity basketball team at Silver Spring’s Blair High in 1995, the players asked Jones to visit their practice. One day, he did. Still wearing his suit, tie and dress shoes, he asked for a ball.

“He stood at the foul line and his hands were a little bit shaky,” Francis said. “He kept moving the ball left and right between his hands, then made 10 out of 10 free throws and just walked off the court and told us to keep hitting the books. It was amazing.”

Former Celtics great Sam Jones, who retired from the NBA in 1969, also enjoyed playing golf. Courtesy of Aubre Jones

Jones took a special interest in girls basketball because it bothered him that it did not receive more recognition. Brooke Petersen, who played for Blake High in Colesville, said Jones occasionally pulled her from a class and helped her with her shooting form, with extra emphasis on the bank shot, his signature. He often snagged a seat at the end of the team’s bench during games and offered instruction where he could.

Jones hosted at least one after-school basketball clinic, at Redland Middle School. Kyei-Baffour remembers how he told the students they should envision a ‘V’ within the net, and simply shoot the ball into the large opening at the top.

Like a typical sub, Jones bounced from school to school depending on the day and the need. He generally filled in for physical education instructors, but also took turns teaching math, history, and English. He was so well-liked that most schools claimed him as their own, even if he was only in their building a few times each month.

“I think he just left a little piece of himself everywhere he went,” said Carole Goodman, a former principal at Blake High. “He was remarkable.”

Goodman once asked Jones to give the school’s commencement address, but he politely declined because he did not think the graduating seniors would want to hear from a substitute teacher. But when he retired for the second time and moved to Florida in the early 2000s, he asked Goodman if he could donate a towering plant that was too big to make the trip. It occupied a spot in the school’s media center for years.

There were occasional reminders of Jones’s stature, beyond the championship rings. Once, Blake guidance counselor Jean Smith was in the staff lounge talking about a big celebrity golf tournament she’d watched on television over the weekend. Jones told her he’d actually been asked to play in the event, but declined because his wife, Gladys, had not been invited.

For the most part, though, this former NBA superstar was just Mr. Jones, and that’s exactly how he liked it.

“I was just telling my son how cool it is that I had this basketball legend as my substitute teacher,” Castellanos said. “Now, I grasp it. I wish we had iPhones then like we do now, where you can just snap a picture and hold onto it forever.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.