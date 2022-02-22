What it was really like to cover the Olympics in Beijing

I knew Beijing wasn’t going to be like PyeongChang four years ago, either, where media members stayed in new apartment hotels, ate at a giant cafeteria with Korean food made fresh on the spot, and could get just about anywhere in 45 minutes on the bus.

BEIJING — I had an idea of what I was getting into as a journalist at the Beijing Winter Olympics. It wasn’t going to be like Rio de Janeiro, where the smiling faces and warmth of the local people matched that of the sun back in August 2016. There, getting to the nearest competition venue could be as simple as walking a couple hundred feet across the beach.

Heck, it wasn’t even going to be like Tokyo seven months ago, where everyone was free to explore the city like any normal Olympics after 14 days in a COVID-controlled bubble.

But in these unusual times, the host country for the 2022 Winter Olympics created an experience that nobody affiliated with the Games had ever seen before. Not me in my fourth time covering the Olympics, not the athletes and coaches, and not even the grizzled TV and newspaper veterans walking around with their Nagano 1998 jackets and Sarajevo 1984 backpacks.

Beijing was COVID-19 theater at its finest: an opportunity for China to show the world how serious it is about keeping the virus out of the country. An impenetrable, closed-loop bubble ensured that anyone involved with the Olympics (including credentialed media) would have no physical contact with anyone outside of it, and vice versa.

“More intense”

I had lived in Beijing before the Olympics, but that didn’t make it any easier for me to get inside the bubble. My media credential was my ticket, but the price of admission was higher.

Fully vaccinated media, athletes, coaches, support staff, and everyone else entering the Beijing 2022 veil needed to record their temperature and answer “no” to a survey of symptoms on a Games-specific mobile app each day in the two weeks before the Olympics started.

Then, we had to show proof of at least two negative COVID-19 tests within four days of entering the bubble. The tests had to be PCRs — the cotton-swab-in-your-nose kind that can take a couple days to get the results back.

A Chinese customs staffer wearing hospital scrubs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 rests on a set of chairs near a customs checkpoint for Olympic visitors to Beijing. Chris Kudialis

Government workers decked out in white scrubs from head to toe, clear face shields, goggles, and masks awaited us at the Beijing airport. Even foreigners who lived in Beijing had to check in there.

The scrub-clad workers were the final line of defense before we could all get into the bubble. They tucked the sleeves of their scrubs into latex gloves covering their hands, and their pant legs were also covered in latex, all the way down to their feet.

One of the staffers was tasked with giving us all another COVID-19 swab, this one skinny and long to fit as far down a nasal cavity as seemingly possible. The test was the most uncomfortable of any I’ve had in two years since the pandemic started.

I interviewed US hockey player Matty Beniers, a Hingham native and University of Michigan star who was drafted second overall by the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, for a story on his debut Olympics. He had a similar experience at the airport.

Beniers, 19, had played for Team USA at the World Championships last year in Latvia and at the World Juniors in Canada. Like me, he underestimated the whole thing because he thought he was used to COVID-19 protocols.

“I mean, it’s been going on for two years now so we’re always getting tested and wearing masks when we’re traveling,” said Beniers, a Milton Academy graduate. “But this was definitely more intense than anything I’ve been a part of.”

Transportation blues

My smartest decision for Beijing 2022 also turned out to be my biggest mistake.

A Holiday Inn on the west side of Beijing cost only $110 a night, and it had a huge bed, a flat-screen TV and a nice shower. I thought it’d be just fine because I’m low-maintenance and planned to spend most of my time away from the hotel covering the Games.

But as the adage goes, you get what you pay for.

The hotel was not far away from most of the venues. But it was the last of several bus stops. It took me a minimum of 2 hours and 40 minutes to get to the main press center and back, and another 30 minutes to an hour for most competition venues.

I covered ski jumping and cross-country skiing in Zhangjiakou, a mountainous town 120 miles northwest of Beijing. The trip there involved taking five media buses and a ride on the high-speed bullet train. To get to ski jumping in Zhangjiakou and back to my hotel on the same day required no less than an eight-hour commute.

It was like flying from Boston to Dallas and back in the same day, just to cover ski jumping.

The ski jumping competitions and several other Olympic events held in the mountainous town of Zhangjiakou required an eight-hour round trip for media members housed in Beijing, despite being only 120 miles northeast of the capital city. Chris Kudialis

Close quarters

Back at the Holiday Inn, I had the joy of meeting some really interesting people — media folks from around the world as well as people involved with the competitions. The most notable to grace our lobby were the snowboarding judges, who were talked about extensively in the international media for their controversial scores that had upset many of the world’s best boarders in Beijing.

Outside our hotel, more than a dozen uniformed police officers, wearing puffy black jackets and matching Ushanka-style hats stood guard 24 hours a day on either side of a makeshift wall, decorated with Olympic logos and faux green ivy leaves, that surrounded the perimeter of the Holiday Inn. A trio of police vehicles flashed bright red and blue lights, as did at least 20 surveillance cameras attached to the wall and set up around it.

That scene was similar at every hotel, athlete village, press center and competition venue associated with the Olympics. Only buses and Olympic-licensed taxis could enter the gates, and we could only get on or off once the vehicles had made it past the police brigade.

There were no tours of the Great Wall, no getaways to the Forbidden City, and no excursions through the Capital Museum. The Olympics, this time at least, was all business for everyone involved. Like Tokyo, Beijing made the Games work. Officials said 180 athletes and team officials in the bubble tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully no events had to be cancelled or postponed because of the virus.

That being said, I’ll enjoy the next time the Olympics are again a city-wide affair.