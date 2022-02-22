What’s one thing you can (almost) always count on when it comes to Bill Belichick and the draft?

Between 2000 and 2016, only four teams — the Jets, Niners, Redskins and Broncos — drafted more quarterbacks than New England. Despite the fact that Belichick had Tom Brady under center, and the quarterback was in the midst of two different streaks of 100-plus games started, Belichick drafted nine quarterbacks in that time. (That didn’t include the acquisition of notable free agents like Tim Tebow or Brian Hoyer.)

But for 20 years, one facet of his team-building process — at least when it comes to the draft — has been pretty clear: find a quarterback. In that span, despite the fact New England had arguably the steadiest quarterback situation in the recent history of the league, Belichick continued to churn the bottom half of the quarterback depth chart more than almost anyone in the NFL.

Trying to discern what Bill Belichick is going to do come draft weekend is often nothing more than guesswork.

Granted, some of them were mid- to late-round picks who ultimately had a limited impact. (Two of them — Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin O’Connell — have gone on to become head coaches in the NFL.) But the sheer numbers when compared to the rest of the league certainly stand out.

So why do it? There are three acknowledged reasons why it makes sense to get a quarterback — even a late-round prospect — every year:

▪ Even if it’s just a camp arm who can keep the regulars on some sort of pitch count throughout offseason workouts, there’s value there. In the golden age of senior signal callers, managing the workload of a veteran over the course of the summer can yield dividends down the road, and help prepare the youngster if he is ultimately pressed into action.

▪ You never truly know what you’re going to get. Think back to 2000: Drew Bledsoe had just signed a massive nine-figure deal, and seemed entrenched as the face of the franchise. But they wouldn’t have found Brady if they didn’t decide to take a chance on the sixth-rounder out of Michigan. Of course, all that changed the afternoon Mo Lewis knocked Bledsoe sideways, but the fact that the franchise had followed their overriding team-building philosophy — always get a quarterback — is one of the reasons they landed him in the first place.

Jimmy Garoppolo was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 draft. Matthew J. Lee

▪ The 2011 Colts are a cautionary tale, not a sustainable model for success. “Suck for Luck” yielded franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, but it also necessitated a slide all the way to the bottom of the league and a 2-14 record. In 2014, shortly after the team selected Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round, Belichick dropped a not-so-subtle hint they weren’t about to go through that same freefall, and pointed to the 2008 season as one of the triumphs in his thinking.

”I think organizationally, in our organization I don’t think we would put together a team the way Indianapolis did it when they lost [Peyton] Manning and they go 0-16, 1-15 or whatever it was,” Belichick said soon after the pick was made. “I don’t think that’s really what we’re looking for. Unfortunately when we lost Tom in 2008 — we had a player (Matt Cassel) that could step in and we won 11 games. We want to be competitive even if something happens to a player at any position.

”I think depth is always important. You never know when you’re going to need it. But I don’t think we’d be happy going 1-15 if we had an injury at one position. But other people have different philosophies. I’m just saying that the contrast to that example. I don’t think that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

The Patriots could stick to their approach and take a shot on a late-round possibility this time as well. Some of their thinking could depend on their plans for Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, but it would certainly jibe with Belichick’s team-building philosophy.

Trying to predict what the Patriots will do when it comes to the draft can be a fools’ errand. But the idea of Belichick using a late-round pick on a signal-caller might be the closest thing to a sure thing that you’re going to get.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.