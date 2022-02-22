AP journalist impresses viewers on Twitter by reporting in six languages

Philip Crowther reported live from Kyiv on the situation developing in Ukraine, which is facing invasion from Russia, informing viewers about the mood in Ukraine’s capital city as Russian President Vladimir Putin makes increasingly aggressive moves against the country’s borders. Crowther told the Globe in an e-mail Tuesday it’s a “great responsibility to have,” and credits his language skills with making him a better journalist.

An Associated Press television reporter delivering the news in six languages drew praise on Twitter Monday after posting a supercut of himself reporting in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crowther’s performance across several news stations quickly drew fans.

Duolingo, the language learning app that has gained a strong following on social media due to its topical and youth-oriented humor, responded and said “And the owl was too stunned to speak,” referencing a popular sound on TikTok.

Another Twitter user also commented and jokingly asked Crowther to say it again in Strine, a word for English in an Australian accent.

Other replies involved viewers commenting on how attractive they found the polyglot. Crowther told the Globe, “There have been a few marriage proposals, all of which I’m afraid I’ll have to formally reject as I’m happily married.”

Overall, though, commenters were in awe of his skills and emphasized how speaking multiple languages should be more encouraged in education systems. He joked, “the comments about how I should be paid six salaries I’m taking straight to my bosses, of course.”

Crowther learned four languages during his childhood and then made an effort to teach himself Spanish and Portuguese in high school and college. He’s currently attempting to learn Arabic as well, a language he describes as “a hard nut to crack.”

Crowther is an International Affiliate Reporter who covers “US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs, and reports from around the world on breaking news stories,” according to his website.

He said that the tweet gained so much traction because “it brought some light relief to a very dark story in Ukraine. I’m more than happy to bring some fun to the news cycle once in a while.”

