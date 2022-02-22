fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ukraine-Russia: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2

By FRANK JORDANS The Associated Press,Updated February 22, 2022, 23 minutes ago
The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticized by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.Stefan Sauer/Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Scholz said that the government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline, which hasn’t begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.

“That will certaintly take time, if I may say so,” he said.

