Jim Jefferies can say whatever he wants, and does

“I have a fondness for Boston. I think culturally — and I say this with all the love in the world — Bostonians are the closest to Australians that Americans are. They’re not super judge-y if you’re drunk in a bar. They like ragging on each other. Everyone’s just a little tougher. It’s such a juxtaposition, Boston — you’ve got Ivy League schools and then you’ve got [expletive] people who are Sox fans. I love it.”

The Sydney native — who has recorded eight stand-up specials, including four on Netflix — has twice celebrated New Year’s Eve with Boston shows, and instead of singing of “Auld Lang Syne,” he led his audience in a rousing rendition of the “Cheers” theme song.

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies might have first crossed your radar after “Bare,” his 2014 Netflix special filmed at the Wilbur Theatre, where he delivered a scorching send-up of American gun laws .

Following “The Jim Jefferies Show,” which ran for three seasons on Comedy Central, the comic now hosts a podcast, “I Don’t Know About That,” covering topics from the Royal Family to arachnids.

We called Jefferies, 45, now based in Los Angeles, ahead of his show Saturday at the Boch Center Wang Theatre for a wide-ranging interview that touched on everything from lactose intolerance to the life-changing moment when, thanks to Eddie Murphy, he discovered that comics could say whatever they wanted onstage.

Q. You’ll be here on “The Moist Tour.” What’s the story behind the name?

A. [Laughs] Well, they ask you to name these tours before you’ve written a joke. So it’s not like you can go, “Well I’m talking about this or that.” So I literally just Googled “What’s the most offensive word to people that’s not a swear?”

Q. People hate that word.

A. It’s at the top of the list. But after doing it, I found that a couple other acts have called their tours “The Moist Tour,” so it really wasn’t the most original thought.

Q. I saw on your Instagram you were friends with Bob Saget.

A. Bob was a lovely fellow. Bob appeared on my sitcom “Legit” and came on “The Jim Jefferies Show” — he’s just that type of bloke. If you just said, “Hey, can you come help me out with a sketch?” or something like that, he never worried about what he was going to be paid. He was just happy to be working with comedians. He just loved being a comedian, man. When I first got to America, when no one knew me, he reached out after my first special. He was just a great guy.

Q. You’ve since gotten really popular here. Are you as popular in Australia?

A. There’s no way of saying this and not sounding arrogant, but I actually sell more tickets in Australia [laughs]. But it’s a very small population, Australia. You can’t tour 365 days a year.

Q. What sparked your set on American gun laws?

A. I was working on a sitcom and Sandy Hook happened. Everyone stopped work. We didn’t get anything done that day; we all just watched the TV. [Some] crew members were pro-gun — and I’m not saying that anyone shouldn’t have guns, or anything like that, it’s in the Constitution — but you get into a few social arguments. They weren’t yelling fights, just conversations. By the end of the week, after debating with people, the whole routine was written.

Q. You’ve done eight stand-up specials now. Which do you think is your best?

A. “Alcoholocaust” I think is my best. But they all have a special place. Like, I’m sure everyone says “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” are the best Beatles albums, but — oh [expletive], I’m comparing myself to the Beatles [laughs]. But maybe the Beatles had a different opinion on what the best ones were, you know?

Q. You’ve talked about getting sober. It must be hard on the comedy scene. It seems like that’s a part of the culture.

A. A very big part of the culture, but you know what helped me was quarantine and a pregnant wife. If you can’t be sober then, when can you do it?

Q. You’ve also got your podcast, which covers so many random topics. How do you pick?

A. I don’t pick anything. The real reason behind this podcast, if I’m honest, is I’m lazy. What happened was, I looked at so many other podcasts and so many had comedians talking about comedy. I think it’s covered. I believe comedians should get back to being funny. We talk more about it than we actually do it these days. I’m doing it right now. I’m talking about how to be funny.

Q. [Laughs] Right.

A. But I like educational podcasts, and there doesn’t seem to be many that are comedy-based. So I was like, we’ll call it “I Don’t Know About That” and we’ll have [co-hosts chose] a different topic each week, and I’ll talk like I was a person before the Internet. You know when people just gave their opinions and no one really knew what was going on? Turns out I don’t know much, is what it turns out.

Q. You have a bit about being lactose intolerant.

A. Every now and then I just risk it and get away with it. I think: “I’m growing out of this.” Then it comes back and says, “No, we just gave you day off.” [Lactose intolerant] people go, “Oh, I can’t eat cheese, I can’t eat ice cream ‘cause I’ll [expletive] meself.” But I really like both those things. So I eat them when I’m home with the full knowledge that will happen. It’s called lactose intolerance not lactose death [laughs]. So I’m OK with it. I was 30 when it happened to me, the same age as it happened to my brothers. So I look at my sons now and go: “Enjoy this dairy while you can, boys.”

Q. Growing up, you’ve said watching Eddie Murphy’s [stand-up special] “Delirious” was a pivotal moment for you.

A. Mind-blowing. To watch someone just swearing onstage like that. Because my experience before that was watching people on late-night shows. I didn’t know you could say whatever you wanted, and live and die by your words. That there wasn’t a person telling you you can’t do it.

As a kid, it was like finding a porno under my dad’s bed. I would watch it in little snippets when my parents were in the other room. I’d put it really low, get my head up to the TV speaker. I couldn’t believe it. It put a footprint on my brain, that.

Q. You’ve said a joke is a gamble, you have to go right up to the line. Have you ever felt you’ve gone over the line?

A. Oh, yeah. But I know with print interviews not to answer this. I’ve gone over the line many times, and I have a few I wish I could take back. Most of the bad jokes I’ve said never made it onto a special, so I’m pretty happy with that. But you’re about to ask me: “What were the topics?” Naaah, I’m not tellin’ ya [laughs]. I’m not gonna get caught having to apologize for something I don’t want to apologize for.

JIM JEFFERIES

At the Boch Center Wang Theatre, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. www.bochcenter.org

Interview has been edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.