Sing a song of ‘Cyrano’ — several, in fact

After all, their art and his are one and the same: wielding words to seduce, deceive, enchant.

Many illustrious actors have been drawn to the role of Cyrano de Bergerac, and how could they not?

The crucial difference is that most actors are front and center in pivotal romantic scenes, while Cyrano is hidden offstage, as it were. He pitches woo by proxy, whispering ardent declarations of love for his less-expressive compatriot to parrot to Roxanne, the woman Cyrano secretly pines for.

Even in that respect Cyrano represents a certain kind of actor’s dream: He gets to be playwright, director, stage manager, and, in the sense that really matters, star.

Peter Dinklage in "Cyrano." Peter Mountain

In “Cyrano,’’ he also gets to put his feelings into song, which turns out to be a decidedly mixed blessing. This middling film, starring Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones,’’ scripted by Erica Schmidt (who’s married to Dinklage), and directed by Joe Wright (”Darkest Hour,’’ “Atonement’'), is a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play. The musical, which is set in 17th-century France, ran off-Broadway a few years ago, also starring Dinklage.

As a singer, Dinklage has very little range. That’s not fatal, but it’s not helpful, either. As an actor, his range is considerable, as any “GoT” viewer can attest. Like Tyrion Lannister on that blockbuster HBO series, Cyrano is an outsider-insider, scorned for his physical appearance but possessed of an intellect and personality that make him hard to resist and impossible to ignore.

With such an oft-told tale of unrequited love, what’s needed is to give the viewer something to discover. In his charming “Roxanne” (1987), Steve Martin turned Cyrano into a fire chief in the Pacific Northwest named C.D. Bales. In their adaptation, presented at Gloucester Stage Company in 2018 and starring Jeremiah Kissel, cowriters Jason O’Connell and Brenda Withers energized Rostand’s play by taking meta-theatrical liberties with it.

Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in "Cyrano." Peter Mountain

But with its overly solemn, by-the-numbers approach, “Cyrano’' doesn’t make a strong enough case for another go at the story. The music most certainly doesn’t. Even taking its star’s vocal limitations into consideration, the score (by members of the band The National) is forgettable, with lyrics that are often too on-the-nose. So to speak.

For this Cyrano, it’s not his proboscis but his stature that presents an impediment to his love for Roxanne, given a vitality and quicksilver intelligence by Haley Bennett. Or at least Cyrano believes that to be the case. He doesn’t stay silent about much, but he keeps mum about his feelings for Roxanne, believing “the world will never accept” someone like him and “a tall, beautiful woman” being together.

Instead, in a kind of ventriloquism, Cyrano selflessly puts his verbal skills to work on behalf of Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a young soldier under Cyrano’s command with whom Roxanne has become smitten. Roxanne is also being pursued by the villainous Count De Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn), who has, and uses, the power to remove rivals by sending them off to war.

Ben Mendelsohn in "Cyrano." Peter Mountain

When the camera is trained on Dinklage’s shaggily handsome features, all is well in “Cyrano.” His brooding intensity suggests a reservoir of dammed-up emotions constantly on the verge of bursting through. The actor breaks your heart in a scene where Cyrano’s hopes rise, then fall, as he first thinks Roxanne is confessing her love for him, then learns otherwise. Throughout, Dinklage’s blend of wit and melancholy adds texture to his portrayal.

Advertisement

All that makes him a worthy addition to a line of Cyranos on stage, screen, or airwaves that has included José Ferrer, Ralph Richardson, Len Cariou, Gerard Depardieu, Kenneth Branagh, and Christopher Plummer, who starred in an earlier musical adaptation with a book and lyrics by Anthony Burgess, no less. (That “Cyrano” had its pre-Broadway tryout at Boston’s Colonial Theatre in 1973, then went to a Broadway run that, while short-lived, earned Plummer a Tony Award.)

It is when “Cyrano” requires derring-do of Dinklage that he transcends the film’s overall sluggishness. Early on, in a scene set in a theater, a bewigged and foppish aristocrat tells Cyrano: “You’re a freak.” The fop compounds that mistake by engaging in a battle of wits with Cyrano, then further compounds that mistake by engaging in an actual battle. It’s hard to say which our swashbuckling hero enjoys more. To Cyrano, wordplay is swordplay.

★★

CYRANO

Directed by Joe Wright. Written by Erica Schmidt; based on the play by Edmond Rostand. Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn. 154 minutes. At Boston Common, Kendall Square. PG-13 (some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, and brief language).





