This year’s Oscar-nominated animated shorts are many things. Kid stuff isn’t one of them.

Of the five films that make up the program for this year’s Oscar-nominated animated shorts, four are very much not kid stuff. Among the plot elements are nudity, suicide, violence, animal cruelty, sexual harassment, even, ahem, bestiality. There’s a lot of smoking, too. Nothing from Pixar in this bunch.

It seems like a law written in moviegoing stone: Animation is kid stuff. It doesn’t have to be, of course. Since when have children had a monopoly on fantasy and visual imaginativeness? The Danish film “Flee” bears high-profile testimony to the alternate uses to which animation can be put. The story of an Afghan refugee, it’s a triple Oscar nominee this year: feature documentary, international feature, and animated feature.

The one child-oriented nominee is “Robin Robin.” It comes from Britain’s Aardman animation studio, of “Wallace & Gromit” fame. Daniel Ojari and Michael Please directed. The longest nominee, clocking in at 32 minutes, it’s also the most visually dense and the only one that can be described as cloying.

A robin’s egg falls from its nest, and the baby bird hatches among some mice. She doesn’t realize she’s a bird until she encounters a magpie. One thing mice and birds share is an unhappy relationship with cats. You can guess what the next encounter is. Richard E. Grant, voicing the magpie, is having fun. Gillian Anderson, voicing the cat, is really having fun. She also gets to sing — not very well, alas. Yes, “Robin Robin” has a couple of musical numbers. It’s available on Netflix.

The shortest short, at 14 minutes, is “The Windshield Wiper.” The title notwithstanding, it’s a meditation on romantic love. Alberto Mielgo directed. The film is moody, associative, oblique. We see a couple in bed, a couple in a supermarket, a couple texting (or, rather, we see their texts). Solitary people, too: a homeless man staring at an upscale display window, someone who’s been stood up. Again and again, we see an older, hipsterish-looking gentleman in a cafe, thinking deep thoughts. Within all the visual variety, there’s a plangent emotional coherence. Sound is used notably well.

Romantic love is also the subject of “Boxballet” and not at all obliquely. This Russian film, directed by Anton Dyakov, is a version of beauty and the beast. The beauty is a ballerina, the beast a boxer. She’s very narrow, and he’s very wide, so they’re quite the odd couple, visually. That makes them that much more appealing. “Boxballet” boasts the single slyest moment in the program. The couple go to a carnival on a date. The attractions include a shooting gallery. One of the targets has outsize mouse ears. The kind that the creatures in “Robin Robin” have? Nope, the kind you find being worn in Orlando, Anaheim, and points beyond.

“Boxballet” has a runtime of 15 minutes, as does “Bestia.” This Chilean film, directed by Hugo Covarrubias, stands out for multiple reasons. Its protagonist looks like a porcelain version of one of Fernando Botero’s painting subjects. It uses stop motion, and to impressively disquieting effect. But the real disquiet comes from the ugly goings on, both in dream sequences and “real” ones. The ugliness is in no way gratuitous. The film is inspired by secret-police activities under the Pinochet dictatorship.

“Bestia” has no dialogue, which is probably just as well. In contrast, the voice-over in “Affairs of the Art,” from Canada, is so outsize the film could almost work as a radio play. Beryl (Menna Trussler) is obsessed with art. Her sister, Bev, is obsessed with taxidermy. The range of references includes Lenin’s embalmed corpse in the Kremlin, Roy Rogers and Trigger, Marcel Duchamp’s “Nude Descending a Staircase,” and push-up bras. All this in the span of just 16 minutes. The images have a touch of Gerald Scarfe to them, or a somewhat subdued Ralph Steadman. This is the fourth Beryl outing from director Joanna Quinn. May there be a fifth.

